The city of Frederick will hold a series of public hearings on its proposed budget throughout April and May, with official dates still to be set.
A preliminary schedule for the hearings was presented to the mayor and aldermen at a workshop Wednesday afternoon.
Through the proposed schedule, the first hearing would be at 7 p.m. on April 6.
On April 14, April 25 and April 28, the mayor and aldermen would host double sessions from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
On May 2 and May 10, public hearings would be held at 7 p.m.
Possible alternative dates include May 3, May 4, and May 11.
Daytime meetings were introduced two years ago as part of the city's budget process during the COVID-19 pandemic, Director of Budget and Purchasing Katie Barkdoll said Wednesday.
Mayor Michael O'Connor said the city will take the proposed schedule to a public hearing in the coming weeks. O'Connor will present his proposed spending plan in the coming weeks.
