Frederick could soon have some help in securing federal grants, with the hiring of a Washington, D.C. consulting firm to help get money for the city’s projects and priorities.
The mayor and aldermen are scheduled to discuss a possible one-year agreement with Sustainable Strategies DC, a company focused on helping steer federal funds to local communities and organizations, at their meeting Thursday night.
The proposed one-year contract is for $70,000.
Sustainable, with offices near the Capitol in downtown Washington, specializes in areas including infrastructure, economic development, public safety, stormwater, smart growth, community health, arts and culture, local food, historic preservation, workforce development, and opportunity zones.
According to the firm’s website, their other municipal clients have included Huntingdon, W.V., Glenwood Springs, Colorado, and Dubuque, Iowa.
The firm provides consulting, funding strategies, grant writing, and advocacy to secure federal funds for clients’ priorities.
Sustainability has a wide variety of meanings, including a growing business environment, a clean environment with smart growth and walkability, and a thriving arts and cultural scene, Sustainable’s CEO Matt Ward told the mayor and aldermen at a workshop last week.
The firm can help “secure resources and tools for sustainability to keep Frederick a wonderful place, and make it an even more growing and progressive place,” said Ward, a former Charles Town, W.V. city councilman.
The firm use its experience with cities, towns, and counties from the Pacific Northwest to Florida to work with the city to make its projects more competitive to get federal grant money, Ward said.
“We understand how cities work, we understand what cities do, and how they need to move their projects forward with resources,” Ward said.
