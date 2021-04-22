Frederick will receive $60,000 from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments for a plan to create a new design for East Street.
The project will include new and improved sidewalks, bicycle access and a change in the number or width of lanes, according to a report Wednesday by the council of governments’ Transportation Safety Board.
The project will stretch from the intersection of East Street and North Market Street to Monocacy Boulevard/New Design Road near Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.
It will also support a form-based code and a small area plan initiative for the East Frederick area.
The grant will be used for a study to look at the needs and recommendations of the people who use East Street and get a better idea of what’s needed along the corridor, David Edmondson, a planner with the city, stated in an email.
“At the moment, the street serves a huge variety of functions along its length, from houses to industry to businesses to public transit, and [it] serves none of them terribly well,” Edmondson said. “It is missing sidewalks and protected bicycle infrastructure along some of its length, while what sidewalks do exist are often too narrow. Passing people who don’t have a safe space is stressful both for drivers and the people on foot or bicycle.”
The widths also vary widely along the road, he said. It narrows to two lanes between Church and Fourth streets, but studies show the amount of traffic grows as it goes south toward Interstate 70, he said.
They want to know how well the road works now, how it can best serve the people who use it, and how it can serve the corridor as it evolves over time, Edmondson said.
The grant does not include money for construction, but it could help create a concept that can be given to the aldermen and lead to a plan for the city, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.