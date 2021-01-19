A company that provides liability insurance to the city of Frederick will establish the framework for an investigation into allegations of improper behavior by one of the city’s aldermen.
Lawyers with the carrier, Travelers Insurance, will examine how an investigation into complaints against Alderman Roger Wilson should work, and the city will then use that guidance to bring in an outside group or agency to conduct the investigation itself.
“The city turned the matter over to our general liability carrier and its legal counsel to review. They will let us know what additionally they may need based on their evaluation,” Allen Etzler, a spokesman for the city, said in an email Monday.
Wilson is facing allegations first raised by fellow Alderman Ben MacShane that Wilson had inappropriate communications and interactions with several women. Wilson has denied the allegations.
When the claims were first raised by MacShane in a December social media post, the city struggled to determine how to look into the matter since elected officials aren’t considered employees.
Neither the city’s human resources department nor the mayor has the authority to discipline an official who’s found to have committed wrongdoing.
The city’s ethics ordinance, meanwhile, deals more with areas such as conflicts of interest and financial disclosures.
The city’s legal department will be presenting possible additions and changes to the Board of Aldermen within the next two weeks, Etzler said in his email.
On Friday, Wilson announced a Democratic primary challenge to Mayor Michael O’Connor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.