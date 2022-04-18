Frederick’s Planning Commission wants the city to examine the impacts of climate change across its population as part of the city’s proposed budget.
A letter from commission members to the mayor and aldermen as part of the city’s budget process urged them to consider several projects, including programs and incentives for homeowners and landlords to install charging stations for electric vehicles in homes.
The projects in the letter were raised during a recent discussion of the fiscal 2023-28 Capital Improvement Plan, a long-term plan for projects related to the city’s infrastructure and physical property.
The city’s manager of current planning, Gabrielle Collard, noted that Mayor Michael O’Connor and the aldermen will hold budget hearings through May 10, when groups and residents can provide feedback on the budget.
“So this is definitely a timely submission, because they are beginning this process,” she said before the commission unanimously voted to approve the letter at an April 11 hearing.
City spokesman Allen Etzler noted that O’Connor can revise his budget proposal until May 14.
“Ideally a consensus document will emerge in advance of the May 14 deadline for the [mayor] to amend his proposal,” Etzler wrote in an email Monday. “Members of the community are encouraged to take advantage of the e-comments feature on the City website and the upcoming public hearings to share their thoughts.”
The city should look at the impacts of climate change across all segments of a population to find areas where there are inequities, the letter said.
The study should look at city documents, along with websites on emergency preparedness, sustainability, and climate change planning, to make sure people with disabilities, non-native English speakers, those experiencing homelessness and others are represented, it said.
The letter said the city should look at how diverse cities make sure all of their communities are involved in planning, development, and execution to reduce the effects of climate change.
The results of the study should be used to make recommendations to the mayor and aldermen, the letter said.
The letter also suggested that the city set up programs and incentives for homeowners and landlords to help them install charging stations and charger wall components for existing homes, and look at opportunities to establish a smart traffic management system.
While residential charging stations remain to be seen, the city is working with Potomac Edison to bring six Level II charging stations for electric vehicles and two Level III stations to different parts of the city. It also is working on a contract to install additional charging stations in the city parking decks.
While the suggested projects wouldn’t be included in the city’s capital plan, the commission believes “they are relevant to the upcoming budget discussions as areas where funds should be allocated ...,” the letter said.
