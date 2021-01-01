Frederick will hire an outside firm to conduct an independent investigation of allegations against one of the city's aldermen accused of inappropriate conduct with women.
The firm, which is still to be determined, will look into reports that Alderman Roger Wilson had inappropriate communications and interactions with women, Mayor Michael O'Connor announced in a statement Thursday.
On Dec. 26, Alderman Ben MacShane posted on Facebook that he had heard from several women that Wilson had engaged in unwelcome advances, coercion and other inappropriate behavior.
Wilson has strongly denied the charges, calling them "false" and “slanderous.”
Wilson, MacShane and other aldermen said this week that they would support an outside investigation into the claims.
Shortly after MacShane's Facebook post, O'Connor released a statement calling the allegations against Wilson “very serious” and saying they “do not keep the values and standards of the City of Frederick.”
Wilson has criticized the statement as an attempt to deter his challenge to O'Connor in the 2021 mayor's race. Wilson was planning to launch a mayoral campaign in January.
In his statement Thursday, O'Connor said, “While social media is not the forum I would have chosen to announce such allegations, any claim of impropriety of the nature described by Alderman MacShane is alarming and must be taken very seriously. My subsequent response was intended only to assure [the] public that I was aware of these assertions and they would be addressed.”
MacShane said Monday that legislation is being developed for future similar situations, should they arise.
O'Connor also said the city is developing a process to deal with allegations against officials going forward.
“Beyond the current situation, I am committed to establishing a process whereby any future allegations against the City of Frederick's elected officials can be appropriately addressed," he said. "As we are in the early stages of considering potential legislative or policy changes, we are receiving and evaluating advice from city staff as well as outside organizations such as the Maryland Municipal League. The adoption of any city ordinance or policy is ultimately the role of the Board of Alderman.”
From January 12, 2019 FNP article...
"The federal poverty line is an income of $12,140 a year for a single household and $25,100 for a household of four. In 2012, 6,571 people in Frederick city and 13,091 in Frederick County were below the line. That number rose to 7,713 and 17,336 in 2017. The increase was greater than the overall level of growth in the area, too. In 2012, 5.7 percent of Frederick County residents were living in poverty. Today, 7.2 percent do."
COVID-19 in 2020 has unquestionably made these numbers worse.
And this is how Frederick City spends our taxpayer dollars? Hiring an outside investigatory firm for an internal Board of Alderman FACEBOOK controversy?
On cold, rainy, sleety evening like this the Frederick City mayor and members of the Board of Alderman should spend the night at the Heartly House or Frederick Rescue Mission.
Maybe this would open their eyes to other monetary options than sending logo funding to Jacksonville, FL or hiring an outside investigative firm to research what should be accomplished in house.
YES, more Frederick City taxpayer dollars going to an outside source. Just like the constipated tail twisted in knots duck weathervane logo fiasco with Jacksonville, FL.
Just imagine if all these dollars were kept within Frederick City to help us and our neighbors with all of the local struggles we endure.
I bet the contactual dollars for this outside source could better be used to feed hungry Frederick City children. Or provide more funding to the shelters within Frederick City for the downtrodden or abused. Or help the hospital in some meaningful way. Or help all of the struggling local Frederick City restaurants or small businesses.
But NO, more taxpayer dollars just flying out the window.
Add to that the time spent in selecting the outside source. At minimum, you gotta write up requirements, collect and evaluate bids, award it, and wait. If done as is typical for Gummermint, it will be well after the elections when the report comes back.
Is there no HR Department? Seems to be a committee for just about everything so this does not fit into one of the existing departments within the City?
"O'Connor also said the city is developing a process to deal with allegations against officials going forward." There is no process in place. This will cost whenever it's addressed..
250+ years of being a City and this is the first time this has happened as there is no process in place? Amazing.
Tom, and maybe just maybe it didn't happen.
This is strange, why would the democrats be investigating one of their own? They could not have cared less when Tara Reid brought credible allegations.
apples and pears pdl603. This is a local issue, not national.
More like American Pie and Sharknado.
pdl, When reality doesn’t align with your assumptions, it is time to re-examine your assumptions.
