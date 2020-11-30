Frederick will hold a series of hearings in December and January to discuss the city's comprehensive plan, which will lay out the long-range plan for the city's growth and development over the next decade or more.
The plan will provide the city's guiding document for land use and zoning policy, as well as annexations, major rezonings and other plans, Mayor Michael O'Connor said Monday.
Whether a proposed project or rezoning is consistent with the comp plan will be a major consideration for the city's Planning Commission and the mayor and aldermen, O'Connor said.
The workshops represent the beginning of the aldermen's process of reviewing the plan after the Planning Commission finished its review earlier this year.
While the mayor doesn't have a vote on the plan, O'Connor said he'll be listening for what people are excited or concerned about in the plan.
The first workshop will be on Wednesday at 3 p.m. and will cover the plan's introduction, land use, municipal growth and water resources.
The next will be held Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. and cover transportation, the roadway classification map, environmental sustainability and parks and recreation.
The third, at 3 p.m. on Dec. 16, will address community character, historic preservation and housing.
The fourth workshop, at 6 p.m. on Jan. 13, will cover economic development, fiscal policy, a land use map and implementation.
The plan is expected to be adopted sometime next year.
The meetings will be broadcast on the city's Channel 99, on cable and on the city's website. Public comment will be accepted during the workshops.
For more information on viewing the workshops, visit cityoffrederickmd.gov/publicmeetings.
The city's Division of Planning began drafting the 2020 plan using the 2010 plan as a starting point and then gathered public reaction and collected data to define the plan's goals and strategies, according to city officials.
The plan will set up implementation measures and benchmarks to make sure objectives are being met.
Ideally, the comprehensive plan will help make sure the city's various other plans align and reference each other so that there's some consistency, O'Connor said.
“It's important that all these tools fit together,” he said.
