The last day for the public to offer comment on a draft environmental impact statement for a plan to possibly add toll lanes to Interstates 270 and 495 will be Monday.
Comments on the I-495 & I-270 Managed Lanes Study Draft Environmental Impact Statement can be submitted to the Department of Transportation through 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 9.
Comments can be provided through an online comment form at 495-270-p3.com/DEIS, or emailed to MLS-NEPA-P3@mdot.maryland.gov.
They can also be mailed to Lisa B. Choplin, DBIA, Director, I-495 & I-270 P3 Office, Maryland Department of Transportation, State Highway Administration, 707 North Calvert Street, Mail Stop P-601, Baltimore, MD, 21202.
The managed lanes plan looks at ways to ease congestion on the two interstates, including one option of not building any lanes and six options for adding high-occupancy toll lanes or express toll lanes.
