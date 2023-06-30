The Frederick County Planning Commission on Thursday presented an updated draft of the South Frederick Corridors Plan, raising concerns about the county’s ability to meet the infrastructure needs of the area’s burgeoning population.
The draft builds on the Livable Frederick Master Plan, a policy adopted in 2019 which outlines the county’s long-term development strategy.
The strategy involves improving quality of life in the county by reducing dependence on cars, building connections between neighborhoods and preserving Frederick’s unique character, according to the plan.
The plan divides south Frederick into three regions — an urban center to the north of I-270, which would include mostly high-density mixed-use buildings; an urban neighborhood south of I-270, which would prioritize residential units; and an industrial center to the south of Ballenger Creek, which would cater to commercial enterprises.
The plan calls for the addition of several public plazas, parks and schools to serve the expected influx of young families.
According to Frederick County Public Schools, three of the four elementary schools in the area are already at or above state rated capacity. By 2032, one of the three area middle schools and all four area high schools are projected to reach or exceed state rated capacity.
“Even though the corridors have a significant amount of high-level road infrastructure...it has very little of anything else needed to support a local community,” said Livable Frederick Design Planner John Dimitriou.
“Regulatory changes for more intense development without infrastructure investment is kind of a recipe for failure,” he said.
Though most of the officials who spoke at the hearing agreed that the South Frederick Corridors Plan could not be implemented successfully in lieu of new schools, the planning commission stressed that site selection and acquisition would ultimately fall to the Fredrick County Council and the FCPS.
In a letter provided to The Fredrick News-Post, the commission urged FCPS to send a representative to planning meetings when the issue of school adequacy is likely to arise.
The commission also called on the county to take steps to alleviate school crowding in the South Frederick Corridors.
“As we work on the South Frederick Corridors Plan we recognize that, now more than ever, our County must actively pursue school sites and allocate funds for construction,” commission chair Craig Hicks wrote.
The plan also provides for the expansion of the South Frederick Corridors’ network of roads and trails with an emphasis on pedestrian-oriented design.
Some property owners spoke out against the expansion, arguing that the establishment of certain new routes proposed by the planning commission would require them to incur undue burdens.
Frederick Westview Properties, LLC, which manages the Westview Promenade shopping center. Speaking on the corporation’s behalf, Lisa Graditor of McCurdy, Dean & Graditor said that her client’s existing long-term leasing agreements guarantee a certain number of parking spots, and that relocating underground private utilities would be costly.
“We would like to see a policy statement added to the plan that acknowledges that the South Frederick Corridor is largely a built environment and thus embraces and encourages incremental redevelopment of individual sites within the planning area,” she said.
Livable Frederick Director Kimberly Gaines said incrementalism is inherent to the master plan and reiterated that all of the changes proposed in the South Frederick Corridors Plan remain up for discussion.
“This is going to happen over time,” Gaines said, “and it’s going to happen as property owners decide that it’s in their best interest to financially redevelop their property.”
The planning commission will reconvene on July 12 to continue its work on the South Frederick Corridors Plan.
The commission has yet to decide if it will hear comments during the next meeting, but commissioner Carole Jaar Sepe said that the public record will remain open for those who wish to submit written testimony.
Mixing high density housing and commercial development is a recipe for disaster.
It would be better to use a village type approach for new developments and keep business development in zones away from housing.
