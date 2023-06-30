South Frederick Corridors Plan

Livable Frederick’s proposed site of the South Frederick Corridors Plan.

 Courtesy graphic

The Frederick County Planning Commission on Thursday presented an updated draft of the South Frederick Corridors Plan, raising concerns about the county’s ability to meet the infrastructure needs of the area’s burgeoning population.

The draft builds on the Livable Frederick Master Plan, a policy adopted in 2019 which outlines the county’s long-term development strategy.

Tags

(1) comment

Fredginrickey

Mixing high density housing and commercial development is a recipe for disaster.

It would be better to use a village type approach for new developments and keep business development in zones away from housing.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription