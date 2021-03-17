With concerns about the reliability of the U.S. Postal Service, Frederick officials will likely encourage voters in the city's primary and general elections this year to take their ballots to drop boxes or voting centers rather than put them in the mail.
Under proposed changes to the city's voting procedures to allow for more mail-in voting, ballots would have to be postmarked on or before the date of the election and received by the Board of Elections no more than 48 hours after the close of polls on Election Day.
The mayor and aldermen discussed the elections proposals at a workshop Wednesday.
The city's primary election is scheduled for Sept. 14, and the general election for Nov. 2.
Each qualified voter in the city would receive a ballot between 14 and 30 days before the election.
They could be mailed or placed in secure drop boxes at voting centers or other places around the city determined by the Board of Supervisors of Elections.
But several aldermen expressed concern about relying on the postal service to get ballots — if they are mailed back close to the deadline — to officials within 48 hours after polls close.
“The postal service is an issue, and we know it is,” Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said.
Alderman Ben MacShane was also worried that ballots would not be received in time.
“If I mail something that Tuesday, I'm not very confident it's getting there by Thursday,” he said.
Stuart Harvey, Frederick County's Election Director, said that about 75 percent of the mail-in ballots in November 2020's general election came back in drop boxes rather than by mail.
If that continues in these elections, Harvey said he's not very concerned about the 48-hour window.
MacShane suggested that the city get the message out to voters that the most reliable way to get ballots in is by drop boxes.
Meanwhile, Alderman Kelly Russell suggested that the city find ways to inform voters about the particulars of the voting process.
Phyllis Hane, the city's legislative clerk, said she plans to sit down with the communications staff to develop a campaign to let voters know when their ballots will be coming and how to handle them.
The city will also have one voting center rather than the two it had been hoping for, Hane said.
The state Board of Elections is in the process of getting new electronic poll books, and could only facilitate one voting center for the city, Hane said.
But voting will likely be spread over several days to accommodate the fewer voting centers.
Kuzemchak and Alderman Roger Wilson expressed concern that whatever site is selected for the city be accessible for disabled voters and have plenty of parking.
The site would be selected by the Board of Supervisors of Elections, and approved by the aldermen, Mayor Michael O'Connor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.