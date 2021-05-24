Members of Maryland's congressional delegation are hailing more than $36 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan to support the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money will help expand lab capacity, improve disease surveillance programs and improve statewide mitigation efforts, according to a news release from Sen. Ben Cardin's (D) office. The release also cites the other nine members of the congressional delegation, including Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D), and congressmen Jamie Raskin (D) and David Trone(D).
The legislators had previously announced more than $90 million in federal emergency funding for local health departments and emergency response personnel in the state.
