One bill targets a property tax credit available for county residents age 65 and older. The other bill is for a similar program for seniors and uniformed service members.
The council passed both bills in 6-1 votes.
McKay, Brad Young, Kavonté Duckett, Renee Knapp, Mason Carter and M.C. Keegan-Ayer voted to approve them.
Only Jerry Donald voted against approval.
Keegan-Ayer has stated opposition to eligibility caps set by both bills when it comes to the amount of assessed home value the credits will cover, saying the caps are too high.
She explained on Tuesday how she changed her mind to support the bills.
"I do support the idea of giving additional tax credit to our seniors who are at our lower income brackets," Keegan-Ayer said. "And even though I still think [the assessed value cap] is a little high given the average assessed value of homes in Frederick County ... I will be supporting this, but it's one where I will be holding my nose as I do so."
Donald maintained his opposition to the bills, restating past concerns with creating tax credits for certain categories of county residents, and how those credits might affect county tax revenue.
" ... At some point, the lack of revenue will affect our ability to fund programs," Donald said. "Wherever I'm on the short end of the vote, I hope the other side is actually correct. That's just how I look at these types of bills."
