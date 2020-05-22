The Frederick County Planning Commission could have a new member when it reconvenes, whenever that may be.
Like other county boards and commissions, the Planning Commission's meetings are suspended until further notice due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But earlier this month, County Executive Jan Gardner nominated Michael Sowell to replace commissioner Bob White, whose term expires at the end of June.
Sowell would bring a diverse set of skills to the commission.
In a letter to the members of the Frederick County Council, Gardner said Sowell has worked on planning and community development for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, as well as economic development and diversification in rural communities.
In an interview Friday, Sowell said his job gave him lots of opportunity to work in the field, helping communities with a wide variety of issues.
Sowell, who is retired and lives near Frederick, said he's lived in the county since the early 1980s.
He's seen a lot of changes in the county, and said he hopes he can use his professional experience to contribute to the commission's work, and help the county grow and prosper.
He has a master's degree in Public Administration and a bachelor's degree in Urban Studies and African American Studies, both from the University of Maryland.
Gardner also nominated current commission chairwoman Carole Sepe for another term.
First appointed in 2015, Sepe had previously served on the Board of Zoning Appeals and on affordable housing issues.
In her letter to the council, Gardner noted that Sepe “has brought a perspective to the Commission as a homeowner, citizen activist, small business owner, and a consultant in the construction industry.”
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer said she's heard no concerns about either nominee from her fellow council members.
“Given that there have been no concerns raised, I would expect that we would be able to confirm each of them during next Tuesday's meeting,” Keegan-Ayer said in an email Friday.
White was named by Gardner in 2015 for his third appointment to the Planning Commission. He also served from 1992 to 1999, and from 2002 to 2012.
