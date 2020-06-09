TransIT Services of Frederick County has reopened several routes closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 10B, 51, and 61 Connector routes have returned every day, while the 65 Connector route has returned to its weekday schedule.
Also, the Brunswick Jefferson, East Frederick, North Frederick, Emmitsburg Thurmont, and the Route 85 shuttle routes have also returned.
Transit Plus will continue offering pre-scheduled trips.
Transit services will remain free until further notice, and passengers are required to wear masks or facial coverings while riding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.