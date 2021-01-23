As the clock in the hearing room in Frederick's Winchester Hall ticked toward 11 p.m. on April 9, 2014, Board of County Commissioners President Blaine Young (R) made a plea to the crowd that had gathered.
The commissioners were preparing to adjourn after nearly 10 hours of hearings and public comments spanning two nights on plans for the Monrovia Town Center development, a proposal that would have brought 1,200 units of housing and retail to nearly 400 acres in southern Frederick County.
Just before he gaveled that night's meeting to a close, Young addressed some of the rhetoric that the project's size and the impending permanence of the agreement had generated. Residents spent much of the hearings discussing their fears of increased traffic on the roadways and crowding in their local schools.
“I do know it's a passionate issue,” Young said. “If you could keep your remarks to what is at hand, to what is on the agenda, and we don't have to hear comments about goose stepping, or Germany, or how people are bought, paid for, and or at imaginary places doing imaginary things, it would greatly be appreciated by all.”
The commissioners approved the development at a later meeting. But ultimately, the plans for Monrovia Town Center—one of several Development Rights and Responsibilities Agreements (DRRAs) countywide, a contract that locks in developers' rights to build on land for at least 15 years—were struck down by the Maryland Court of Appeals on a variety of issues.
Still, between 2012 and 2014, the commissioners approved 13 other DRRAs—and since then, thousands of homes have been constructed in those areas countywide.
Opinion on those initial development decisions spanned from those who thought the county's development community needed predictability in order to plan their construction, versus those who felt the agreements were reckless giveaways to developers by a board that was too cozy with business.
Some also saw the board's actions as a vehicle for Young's political ambitions, which included exploring a run for governor and the 2014 Republican nomination for county executive.
Whether a political maneuver by Republicans or not, the thousands of homes approved in the 14 agreements may have unintentionally helped cause Frederick County to vote for a Democratic presidential candidate for the first time since the mid-1960s.
Local and state election data show that although registered Republicans outnumber Democrats in some of those areas, the latter party added more registered voters between the 2016 and 2020 elections.
For instance, in a precinct in Monrovia, Democrats added 622 voters to Republicans' 304 voters between 2016 and 2020. In all, Republicans still maintained an edge, with 1,954 registered voters compared to Democrats' 1,603 in 2020.
And some growth areas widened the gap: in 2016, a precinct in eastern Urbana had 1,718 Democrats and 1,361 Republicans. Four years later, Republicans lost 75 registered voters, while Democrats added 454.
A new mindset?
Blaine Young doesn’t regret signing those DRRAs, even if it ends up tilting the county blue long-term. The county and city of Frederick are prosperous places to live, and more taxpayers equals more tax revenue, which leads to better schools, better public safety, better county services and hopefully prevents government officials from raising taxes on existing residents, Young said.
Part of political races are based on the issues and styles of candidates, Young said. But he added new residents moving into the southern portion of the county—where many of the DRRAs are located—likely contributed to the political swing seen countywide over the past decade.
From 2010-14, the Board of County Commissioners was all Republican. Then, when the county shifted to charter government, voters picked Democrat Jan Gardner as county executive and voted in a 4-3 Republican advantage on the County Council.
After the 2018 election and Gardner was re-elected, the council shifted to a 4-3 Democratic majority. Voters did, however, re-elect Chuck Jenkins, the longtime Republican sheriff, and Charlie Smith, a Republican who ran unopposed for state's attorney.
At the state level, voters started the 2010s by selecting six Republicans and two Democrats to send to Annapolis. Now, the delegation is a 4-4 split.
One of those places that likely contributed to the political shift was Urbana, Young said.
“The mindset of our new residents are different,” Young said. “I think [the city of] Frederick is now viewed differently [than in the past] … where it was kind of viewed as an outpost of ‘Fredneck,’ versus now it’s viewed as a very eclectic, diverse area and that’s only expanding, and I think Urbana helped with that.”
Former commissioner and County Councilman Billy Shreve (R), who also served on that Board of Commissioners, said the DRRAs weren't political decisions, but were based on where they wanted the county's growth to occur and where there was infrastructure to support it.
“We don't get to pick who moves there,” he said in a recent interview.
But he didn't object to the premise—that growth is leading to more registered Democrats entering Frederick County.
When a new home is built in the county, “it almost certainly moves a Democrat into the area,” Shreve said.
Former County Councilman Kirby Delauter (R), another one of the commissioners who approved those developments, wasn't so sure.
“I approved housing, I didn’t approve voter registration,” Delauter said. “So if somebody moves here, I can’t tell you which way they’re going to vote.”
In one precinct east of Frederick, in the county's Eaglehead/Linganore area of the neighborhoods around Oakdale High School, a significant number of new registered voters between 2016 and 2020 seem to have had a significant impact on how the area voted in the two elections.
In 2016, Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton 54 percent to 38 percent. Four years later, with about 700 new registered voters, Joe Biden beat Trump by more than seven points, a nearly 24-point swing.
In another precinct in the eastern part of the Villages of Urbana, where there were more than 600 new registered voters since 2016, Biden increased the Democratic candidate's showing, moving from a 51-39 Democratic win in 2016 to a 65-33 victory in 2020.
But the two precincts may not exactly have similar stories to tell.
The Urbana area was much more built out in 2016 than the Eaglehead neighborhoods, raising the question of whether new registered voters had moved into the county between the two elections or had simply registered to vote when they hadn't been before.
County Councilman Steve McKay (R), who represents District 2—which includes Urbana, part of Lake Linganore and other growing areas of the county—believes the growth caused by DRRAs likely contributed to the swing between 2016 and 2020.
“It’s not like everybody who’s moving in is Democrat, but it’s definitely changing the balance of political affiliation … folks have been explaining for years that this would be and has been a result [of that],” McKay said. And it’s ironic ... that this would be the result of all those development decisions by … that kind of Republican [Board of County Commissioners] … it’s kind of ironic that it contributed toward this political demographic change in the county.”
But there are other important factors at play, McKay and others argued: growth in the city of Frederick, overall registration changes and an increase in turnout between the 2016 and 2020 elections.
On top of that last point, many precincts countywide not only saw an increase in the number of voters, but a greater percentage of those voters cast a ballot, a News-Post analysis found.
'A different kind of Democrat'
County Councilman Kai Hagen (D) has been active in county politics for over two decades, including a term on the county Planning Commission from 2006-10.
Land use decisions like DRRAs are always crucial in local politics, Hagen said. But he believes that if more growth had occurred in and near the city of Frederick versus where those developments were approved, the county could have swung more for Biden.
“The county isn’t just growing, it’s changing,” Hagen said. “So it’s become more ethnically diverse, it’s attracted a lot of educated professionals who work in Frederick or commute to jobs down the road. And so our growth in terms of diversity and educated professionals … are changing the overall profile of the county in a way that just also happens to reflect the partisan demographic changes we’re seeing.”
That’s a trend political scientists noticed when evaluating Biden’s election performance in Frederick County. Todd Eberly, a political science professor at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, said Biden did much better than Hillary Clinton in suburban areas, and that Frederick County is now a Washington D.C. suburb, especially in the southern part of the county.
A similar trend has been happening in Charles County, closer to where Eberly works—as residents from Prince George’s County moved south, it turned Charles into more of a D.C. suburb and bluer politically, he said.
The shift may also reflect the unique aspects of both the 2016 and 2020 races. Brian Stipelman, the dean of Liberal Arts at Frederick Community College who also teaches political science there, said Hillary Clinton was historically unpopular.
College-educated and suburbanite voters were willing to vote for Trump, Stipelman said. But once he established a track record, that changed.
“What ended up happening is the sizable part of the electorate that is interested in some kind of radical change, some kind of transformation, is willing to back some kind of outsider because they’re completely alienated from our existing politics, [and] were happy to roll the dice with Trump,” Stipelman said of 2016.
Two leading elected officials from both sides of the political aisle had one reason why that might have changed in 2020: messaging and rhetoric.
Sen. Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll) believes DRRAs played a role in Trump’s poor performance in certain areas countywide. The southern part of Frederick County has become more liberal in recent years, which is reflected in the state delegation, he said. In the early 2000s, it was heavily Republican, Hough said. Now, it’s evenly divided.
But the way Trump spoke the last four years also played a part, Hough said.
“I think that his message and his style doesn’t mesh well with the county, and certainly not with this state,” he said.
County Executive Jan Gardner (D) believes there are similarities between her campaigns and Biden’s.
Gardner said she usually wins precincts in Walkersville and other typically conservative areas where Democrats might normally lose. When she ran against Young, the former county commissioner, messaging was key.
“People of all backgrounds and all political parties wanted to see more stability and less drama,” Gardner said. “And I describe it as drama because I would actually hear people use that word to me in the 2014 election. They would say, ‘I want less drama, I want people to behave.’ I don’t think people like bad behavior at the end of the day.”
“Some people do, some people always like that,” she quickly added. “But I think the majority of people don’t like drama.”
As for Frederick County’s long-term political landscape, some elected officials think Biden’s performance is indicative of a continuing trend of Republican- to Democratic-control throughout local, state and federal offices.
But others aren't as quick to make that prediction. Eberly, the political scientist, said two election cycles do not make a trend, and it will be interesting to see what 2024’s election picture looks like: For instance, what happens if a progressive Democrat runs against a more moderate Republican?
“How much of this is a political realignment, and how much of this is a reflection of the fact that Biden was a Democrat that voters, who otherwise might vote Republican, were comfortable with?” Eberly said. “They didn’t like what they saw from Trump in the last four years, [and] otherwise wouldn’t typically vote for a Democrat, but Biden was sort of viewed as a safe choice. It’s an unanswerable question at this point until we see a different type of Democrat running.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.