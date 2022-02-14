Candidates seeking to represent Frederick County at the local, state and federal level now have until March 22 to file as a candidate for the June primary election.
Chief judge for the Court of Appeals of Maryland, Joseph Getty, pushed the previous deadline — Feb. 22 — for the state and each of its municipalities because of court challenges to congressional and legislative redistricting maps that the Maryland legislature voted to approve, according to the Court of Appeals.
Neither the congressional map nor the legislative one will drastically alter Frederick County’s district lines. While members of Congress aren’t required to live in the district they represent, local and state candidates are.
The gubernatorial primary election will be June 28 and, as of Monday, dozens of candidates had filed with the State Board of Elections:
County Executive Candidates
Current executive is Jan Gardner (D), who is term limited. Gardner won more than 52 percent of the vote in 2018.
Democrats
- Daryl A. Boffman of Frederick
- Kai John Hagen of Frederick
- Jessica Fitzwater of Frederick
Republicans
- Michael Joseph Hough of Brunswick
County Council Candidates At Large
Current seat holders are Councilman Kai Hagen (D) — who has filed to run for county executive — and Councilman Phil Dacey (R). Hagen was the lead vote getter in 2018 with more than 24 percent, followed by Dacey with more than 23 percent.
Democrats
- Renee Knapp of Adamstown
- Brad W. Young of Walkersville
Republicans
- Philip Dacey of Frederick
- Dylan Diggs of Adamstown
District 1
Current seat holder is Councilman Jerry Donald (D), who won nearly 51 percent of the 2018 vote.
Democrats
- Jerry Donald of Braddock Heights
Republicans
- Bill Miskell of Middletown
- John A. Distel of Buckeystown
District 2
Current seat holder is Councilman Steve McKay (R), who in 2018 won almost 57 percent of the vote. McKay hasn’t yet filed with the elections board, but in December he announced plans to run for reelection.
Democrats
- No candidates listed
Republicans
- Casie Chang of Frederick
District 3
Current seat holder is Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D), who in 2018 won more than 64 percent of the vote.
Democrats
- Jazmin Di Cola of Frederick
Republicans
- No candidates listed
District 4
Current seat holder is Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater (D), who’s running for county executive. Fitzwater won nearly 62 percent of the vote in 2018.
Democrats
- Nicholas Augustine of Buckeystown
- Kavonte Duckett of Frederick
- John Funderburk of Frederick
- Betty Law of Frederick
Republicans
- Chaz Packan of New Market
District 5
Current seat holder is Councilman Michael Blue (R), who in 2018 won nearly 64 percent of the vote.
Democrats
- Julianna Lufkin of Myersville
Republicans
- Mason Carter of Walkersville
Maryland Senate Candidates District 3
Current seat holder is Sen. Ron Young (D), who in November announced plans to retire at the end of his term. Young won nearly 59 percent of the county vote in 2018.
Democrats
- Karen Lewis Young of Frederick
- Jay Mason of Frederick
Republicans
- Angela Ariel McIntosh of Frederick
District 4
Current seat holder is Sen. Michael Hough (R), who’s filed to run for Frederick county executive. Hough won more than 59 percent of the county vote in 2018.
Democrats
- Carleah M. Summers of Frederick
Republicans
- Stephen Barrett of Libertytown
- William “Bill” Folden of Myersville
Maryland House of Delegates candidates District 3A
Current representatives include Dels. Carol Krimm (D) and Karen Lewis Young, who in July filed for the county’s District 3 state Senate seat. Both delegates won their seats with more than 31 percent of the county vote in 2018.
Democrats
- Kris Fair of Frederick
- William “Billy” Reid of Frederick
- Karen Simpson of Frederick
- Tarolyn C. Thrasher of Frederick
Republicans
- Justin Wages of New Market
District 3B
Current representative is Del. Ken Kerr (D), who in 2018 won more than 52 percent of the county vote.
Democrats
- Ken Kerr of Frederick
Republicans
- No candidates listed
District 4
Current representatives include Dels. Dan Cox (R), Barrie Ciliberti (R) and Jesse Pippy (R). In 2018, Cox was the lead vote-getter with more than 20 percent, followed by Ciliberti with more than 19 percent and Pippy with just over 19 percent. Cox has filed to run for governor, while Ciliberti and Pippy both filed for reelection.
Democrats
- No candidates listed
Republicans
- Barrie S. Ciliberti of Frederick
- Jesse T. Pippy of Frederick
- Heath S. Barnes of Woodsboro
- April Fleming Miller of Middletown
- William Valentine of Emmitsburg
Congressional candidates District 6
Current seat holder is Rep. David Trone (D), who in 2018 won more than 60 percent of the Frederick County vote. The district encompasses Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties, and parts of Frederick and Montgomery counties.
Democrats
- David J. Trone of Gaithersburg in Montgomery County
- Ben Smilowitz of Gaithersburg in Montgomery County
- Heba Machado Zayas of Gaithersburg in Montgomery County
Republicans
- Jonathan Jenkins of Rockville in Montgomery County
- Neil C. Parrott of Funkstown in Washington County
- Robert Poissonnier of Lavale in Allegany County
District 8
Current seat holder is Rep. Jamie Raskin (D), who in 2018 won nearly 42 percent of the Frederick County vote. The district includes parts of Carroll, Frederick and Montgomery counties.
Democrats
- Jamie Raskin of Takoma Park in Montgomery County
- Andalib Odulate of Ellicott City in Howard County
Republicans
- Colt M. Black of Thurmont
- Gregory Thomas Coll of Bethesda in Montgomery County
- Mariela Roca of Frederick
Libertarian
- Andrés Garcia of Silver Spring in Montgomery County
