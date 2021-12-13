It may be too late to add money for the Frederick Police Department's new headquarters to the state's capital budget, although getting money for the project's design might be possible, members of the county's legislative delegation told the city's mayor and aldermen Monday.
Developing the facility at 100 E. All Saints St. is the city's main funding request, and they hope to have a request for proposals for the building's architecture and design ready early in 2022. They hope to open the building in 2024, Mayor Michael O'Connor (D) told members of the delegation in a meeting at City Hall.
The city is expected to close on the purchase of the building soon.
It will be very difficult to add money this late, since the governor usually has his budget worked out by now, Sen. Ron Young (D-Frederick) said.
The best they can get this year is probably money for design, then come back for money in the capital budget next year, he said.
Del. Carol Krimm (D-Frederick) urged the city to reach out to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's office through state budget director David Brinkley to see how far along the state is in the budget process.
If they can't get capital money in 2022, they'll be ready for 2023, O'Connor said.
The city would also like to see a bill that would allow them do additional speed camera monitoring, O'Connor said.
They've seen an interest from residents in ways to fight speeding in neighborhoods, he said. The monitoring is currently only allowed adjacent to school zones.
The city recently passed Vision Zero and Complete Streets policies to help eliminate pedestrian and other traffic deaths, Alderman Kelly Russell (D) said.
Alderman Derek Shackelford (D) urged the legislators to support programs for the city's parks, including Westside Regional Park and the city's parks and recreation master plan.
Krimm noted that lots of money was available last year for parks, and O'Connor referenced a series of pickleball courts, which he dubbed a “pickleplex,” being built at a park in Monocacy Village.
“Old tennis players don't die, they just fade away to pickleball,” Young quipped.
Shackelford also talked about the increasing need for access to mental health services, especially in school-aged children.
Del. Karen Lewis Young (D-Frederick) said she's filed a local bill to create an outpatient civil commitment program that would provide an option for commitments other than either the hospital or in jail.
The bill will be cross-filed in the Senate by Ron Young.
The General Assembly's session is scheduled to begin Jan. 12 in Annapolis.
