Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates for various public offices in Frederick County leading up to the July 19 primary elections.
Jazmin Di Cola didn’t expect to be a candidate for office.
“It was never a plan,” she said of her race for a Frederick County Council seat from District 3.
But Di Cola, an activist in local issues, said she found more and more people coming up to her over the past two years complaining that parts of the district — which includes parts of the north and west sides of the city of Frederick and beyond — didn’t feel connected to the county’s government and leadership.
It became increasingly clear to her that communities in the area needed someone to help their voices be heard.
“It was then that it hit me — if not me, who?” she said.
She’ll face council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer in the July 19 primary. Former Frederick Alderwoman Shelley Aloi is the only Republican seeking the seat.
Di Cola said she decided to run for a council seat rather than an alderman’s seat in last year’s city elections because she thinks the city already has more diverse leadership than the county, which can help a variety of voices get heard.
She wants to help build better relationships between the county and the city to make sure everyone in the district’s needs are met.
“Maybe the needs in this area are not the same as in the west end of Frederick. But we always have to lift those voices,” she said.
As she goes around the district, she hears residents’ concerns about safety and about help for working families. They’re problems for which Di Cola would like to help find answers.
“How do we support families who are struggling to pay rent because they have to pay for gas?” she asked. “How do we provide rental assistance? How do we increase that amount?
“How do we go to the state and say, ‘How do we get more funding to support rental assistance?’ How do we provide utility assistance? How do we provide child care assistance? There’s something we are not meeting there. And it could be temporary, but how do we do that?”
It can be hard to run against an established name like Keegan-Ayer, who has been involved in county politics for years, Di Cola said.
But she thinks new voters and new residents in the city can help her cause.
“It’s been a challenge, not because I don’t believe she’s not doing great at her position, but because we want change,” she said.
She thinks back to her time as a student at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, and how much more diverse the city and county have become.
She wants to provide a role model for immigrants and faces who have become part of Frederick County.
“It’s time for more faces that are similar to these children in leadership. And not only for them, but for the new generations to come,” she said.
As the county grows, its leaders need to make sure that they consider how it’s affecting families and communities, as well as the business advantages, she said.
“How are we fixing these issues? And I feel that there’s more that the council and me in the future have to bring to the table before we agree to have new developments.
“And it’s not something that we just decide and say, let’s move forward because we’re going to have more property tax. But what are we doing with those property taxes? Are we fixing the infrastructure to be able to fit all those people here?”
Her campaign has been made up of “different colors, different people embracing one thing,” she said. “To me, that’s winning.”
(1) comment
Appears she has no platform other than a series of questions. She says she is a community advocate but I have never heard of her or seen her at a county meeting. The district already has Council President MC Keegan-Ayer, who has done a fabulous job, is a competent outstanding leader, has great statewide connections and has delivered new schools to the district, a satellite health office and hopefully soon a library. MC also never misses a meeting in her district and knows how to get things done. No need for a change.
