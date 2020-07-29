Brunswick is conducting its first election entirely by mail in its 130-year history. Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.
There are six candidates running for three seats on the city council. Here’s a closer look at who they are:
Name: Ginger Belmonte
Age: 23
Why are you running for city council?
Having been raised in Brunswick, this is the only place I call home. I’ve seen Brunswick have much brighter days than we do now, which doesn’t make sense, because our population is growing. Brunswick deserves to have a council that actually cares about improving the city and quality of life of the citizens, rather than someone who sits behind a desk just to hold a title.
What are your best qualifications?
I have years of experience in marketing, communications, promotions and sales. I believe that these skills will help boost tourism in Brunswick and well as relations between all of the organizations working together within the city.
My second qualification would be my age. Being the only person running under the age of 40, I bring young, fresh ideas to the table, rather than the same ones we’ve seen the past eight years that have made very little impact. I believe it is important to have a council that represents the people it works for.
What is the most-pressing issue Brunswick faces right now?
Our failing infrastructure. Clean, affordable water is a basic human right.
How do you plan to address it?
Our failing infrastructure is not an overnight problem. So, it’s not going to have an overnight solution. If elected, I will not beat around the bush and push this off for another council to deal with. I will collaboratively work with the other council members and mayor to begin working on a long-term plan and solution.
Name: JoeyLynn Hough
Age: 44
Why are you running for city council?
I love Brunswick and the sense of community and belonging. I want Brunswick to thrive, but not at the expense of losing our history and what makes us special. Brunswick has so much untapped potential. We need leaders with a vision, plan and action to make Brunswick a thriving town. My priorities are infrastructure, lowering the water rates and supporting our police.
What are your best qualifications?
Mother of three kids. BS Degree in Criminal Justice with concentration in Addiction Counseling. Elected member of the Frederick County Republican Central Committee and current treasurer. Volunteer for Brunswick Main Street Auction & Wine & Chocolate Walk.
What is the most-pressing issue Brunswick faces right now?
Downtown Brunswick is full of fire-damaged and dilapidated buildings, vacant properties, and crumbling sidewalks. Our infrastructure is a mess with crumbling sidewalks and poor storm-water drainage. We need to improve infrastructure to bring development downtown and lower our ridiculously high water rates.
How do you plan to address it?
I will invest in infrastructure improvements by obtaining necessary grants from federal, state and county sources. Brunswick needs to hire a grant coordinator and prioritize infrastructure spending in our budget. These public infrastructure improvements will help spur private-sector investment, which is vital to our towns success and will ensure Brunswick is thriving once again.
Name: Vaughn Ripley
Age: 53
Why are you running for city council?
Brunswick is my home, and I love it. I would do anything to help where I can. I am running for re-election because I feel that my first four years were a success, and I’d like to continue making a difference for Brunswick.
What are your best qualifications?
Previous experience on the council is a big part, but also my business, board of directors, and leadership experience all help qualify me. I’m also an inspirational speaker for teens and young adults and this has helped in many ways with things like the Youth Advisory Council.
What is the most-pressing issue Brunswick faces right now?
Water.
How do you plan to address it?
Continue working to open the Yourtee Spring is my number one priority. On top of that, I plan to investigate our spring in Northern Virginia and see if there’s a use we can find, even if it isn’t to supply Brunswick water. Prioritize the Department of Public Works (DPW) replacing outdated legacy pipes and infrastructure. Make sure that DPW has everything they need to continue fixing our infrastructure issues. Continue the 811 building progress and get DPW and the police department moved into the new facility.
‘Also, I would like to look at and possibly revamp our utility bill response system and hopefully improve our city customer support. Encourage the use of an outside subject matter expert who can offer ideas and suggestions to enhance our current infrastructure. Finally, I would like to have a real-time smartphone app that the city can use to communicate and share information with everyone. This is all included in a smart city plan that I am working on.
Name: Brian Sandusky
Age: 47
Why are you running for city council?
Because I believe that the right to complain about things only goes so far, but the will to engage those things to try and change them speaks greater volumes.
What are your best qualifications?
The ability to listen, to critically think and analyze, the will to do due diligence, and to consider the ramifications both short-term and long-term. I also feel that I carry a unique ability with the fact that I am a newer resident of Brunswick, that I can look at the history without being personally married to it and be willing to act as an agent of change in order to grow and develop our community into a healthy and sustainable place to live.
What is the most-pressing issue Brunswick faces right now?
We face a few. We, of course, have our issue with water that all of the candidates universally agree needs to be addressed. Aside from that, I feel the next biggest issue is addressing the amount of commercial property in downtown Brunswick that lies unoccupied and in various states of disrepair while it is owned by persons or entities from outside of Brunswick who have demonstrated a clear disregard for Brunswick as vested members of our community.
How do you plan to address it?
Engaging ordinances and enforcement that would incentivize them to bring their properties up to code and repair them and get them leased and/or sold in order to bring more business and revitalization to downtown.
Name: Christopher Vigliotti
Age: 47
Why are you running for city council?
Brunswick needs to reorganize in order to prepare for growth that will have us double in size in the coming years. I have relevant experience that I will apply to empower city staff to scale up while being better supported.
What are your best qualifications?
I have 20 years experience as an agile process improvement change agent and project manager in the government space. I co-founded Brunswick Hackerspace, have served on the board of the Brunswick Heritage Museum and have called Brunswick my home since 2004.
What is the most-pressing issue Brunswick faces right now?
If I had to pick just one, it would be the state of our infrastructure. Our water and sewer lines are crumbling. This has led to high prices and sediment in our water lines. Challenges in this focus area include a water source that has been offline since 2018 and storm water infiltration into our sewer system, which causes us to treat more water than we produce. It is our duty to provide safe, clean, affordable drinking water to our residents.
How do you plan to address it?
We have much of the talent in-place now. I plan on empowering our city by shifting the culture to one that works proactively, employs project management standards and practices, communicates often with residents and is focused on customer service. This work will ideally be done within a lean, efficient process-improvement framework, which flattens the management hierarchy and empowers city staff to be stakeholders in iterative, positive change. This approach will help us tackle all of Brunswick’s current and future challenges.
Name: Angel White
Age: Not provided