Republicans’ road back to relevance in Frederick after being shut out of city government in two straight elections will mean recruiting candidates who are known to city voters and keeping a focus on local issues, according to officials and political observers.
November’s election marked the second time in a row Democrats swept the mayor’s office and all five seats on the Board of Aldermen. Both Republican aldermanic candidates finished with less than half the total of the lowest-ranking Democrat.
Meanwhile, the party’s mayoral candidate — who is facing an indictment on assault and weapons charges — raised no money for his campaign and did virtually no campaigning. Steven Hammrick finished 5,707 votes behind his opponent, incumbent Democrat Michael O’Connor.
But Frederick County Councilman Phil Dacey, the last Republican to represent the city on the Board of Aldermen before moving to the County Council, still has hope that his party can make a resurgence in the city.
“I do think the city has drifted toward the Democratic Party,” Dacey said, saying it’s representative of an urban-rural divide that can be seen elsewhere in the country.
The attraction of downtown Frederick is drawing a different, wealthier type of voter who tends to vote Democratic, he said.
Even popular Republican Gov. Larry Hogan lost some precincts in the city by large margins while winning two decisive elections statewide, said Dacey.
Republicans face a structural challenge in the city, with registered Democrats outnumbering registered Republicans 24,836 to 10,764. That makes it harder for Republicans as politics has taken on a more national flavor, said Sen. Ron Young (D-Frederick), who’s been involved in city politics for decades and served as the city’s mayor from 1974 to 1990.
“People are so divided right not, they’re voting more party than they are by person,” he said.
But Dacey’s confident informed voters will see the value of having a diverse outlook on the Board of Aldermen.
“I don’t think it’s hopeless for the Republican Party [in the city],” Dacey said.
While Democrats have dominated the city’s Board of Aldermen for more than a decade, Republicans have traditionally had some representation on the panel.
Before the current five Democrats were elected in 2017, Dacey served from 2013 to 2017 and Shelley Aloi from 2009 to 2013.
Republican Randy McClement served as the city’s mayor from 2009 to 2017.
Dylan Diggs, president of the Republican Club of Frederick County, said he hopes the election is a “wake-up call” for Republicans. Diggs announced an at-large candidacy for the County Council this week.
The party needs to be competitive everywhere to be a healthy one, Diggs said. A committee is working on a full review of the 2021 election to give the party a better idea of how to recruit candidates and reach out to voters, according to Diggs, and the committee hopes to present its findings to the county’s Republican Central Committee in the spring.
“Unlike last time, we’re starting now,” he said.
Hayden Duke, a two-time candidate for alderman in the city who this year helped organize a write-in campaign for mayor by supporters of former alderman and county commissioner Blaine Young, is also working on the review.
The central committee hasn’t always prioritized the city because the county has traditionally been heavily Republican, he said. But with that no longer the case, the party needs to be active in the city to be competitive in the county.
Officials from the central committee and the Maryland Republican Party did not respond to messages seeking comment for this story.
Duke said his party also needs to look at candidates who may not fit the typical Republican mold. A Republican who wins in Thurmont may not be one who can win in Frederick. And Duke and others believe Republicans need to be able to recruit and field a full slate of at least five candidates – people who are known in the city from service on boards or commissions, or through their involvement in groups or associations.
“The first time that you meet someone shouldn’t be when you’re asking for their vote,” Duke said.
In 2021, Republicans fielded only two candidates, Michelle Shay and Robert Fischer. That meant that while Democrats were spreading out across the city introducing themselves and their positions to voters ahead of September’s primary, Republicans weren’t getting that same exposure, he said.
Not having a full slate of candidates absolutely hurt Republicans in 2021, and they need to work on drawing from candidates who are active and known around the city, said Aloi.
“Names need to be known, and you need to get the crossover vote,” she said.
Shay thinks a primary would have helped energize Republican voters to come out and vote in November.
She didn’t decide to run until June and said she wished she’d gotten an earlier start on meeting voters.
Republican clubs and organizations also need to get the word out about GOP candidates on a larger scale, Shay said.
The party also faced a challenge with the indictment of mayoral candidate Hammrick on assault and weapons charges for an alleged incident in July, along with revelations of a domestic violence incident in 2016.
“The top of the ticket was obviously a problem,” Dacey said.
Of how Republicans get back to relevance in the city, Shay said, “It’s a good question, and believe me, we have been talking about it.”
Alderwoman-elect Katie Nash ran and lost as a Republican for the board in 2013 before winning as a Democrat in 2021.
In 2013, people weren’t talking as much about national issues, and the COVID pandemic has helped illustrate the connection between federal and local government, Nash said.
She believes it’s hard for Republicans to focus on more local issues and less on “lightning rod” national topics with former President Donald Trump still such a presence at the top of the party. Nash said when she was growing up as a Republican, people weren’t talking about those issues as much.
“I think the national landscape has definitely had an impact,” she said, adding the city is better when all political perspectives have good candidates.
Young believes a Republican who lays out a program for the city and gets out to knock on doors and meet voters could still win. There’s no need to get involved in national issues in a local race, he said.
In his second term as mayor, Young had a Board with four Republican aldermen. But he got to know what issues were important to them, and they were able to talk through any concerns they had.
Duke said having a clear set of local issues and priorities beyond partisan issues is essential for a candidate.
“If that’s what you’re running on — ‘I want to beat a Democrat’ — you’re going to lose,” he said.
