Capitol Riot Investigation The Hearings
Buy Now

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington on July 12.

 Associated Press file photo

While the committee looking into the invasion of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is expected to wrap up its investigation by the end of the year, remaining questions could be handled by other congressional committees, according to U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin.

With no more investigative hearings scheduled, the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack will deliver a final report and make any recommendations, Raskin, D, a member of the committee, said in an interview Tuesday.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription