After careful consideration with friends and family, Michael Blue is running for a second term representing District 5 on the Frederick County Council, he said Tuesday.
Blue, who resides in Walkersville and serves as council vice president, admitted he hasn't introduced much legislation on his own during his first term. But he views himself as a "conduit" for his constituents for certain issues and legislative priorities.
He said those include agriculture preservation, rural broadband and bringing back a shuttle service between Emmitsburg, Thurmont and the city of Frederick.
Blue said he isn't concerned about being drawn out of his district, even though he lives close to the city of Frederick limits. That's because District 5, which stretches from Myersville to Johnsville and from Walkersville up to Emmitsburg, is the slowest growing part of the county and thus will likely grow through redistricting, he said.
"I’ve enjoyed serving not only the citizens of District 5, but the whole county," Blue said.
Joe Ritz, a commissioner in Emmitsburg, was supportive of Blue running for a second term. He said the councilman has had an "open door" during his time in office and been willing to discuss any issues related to the county's northern-most municipality.
Ritz agreed that agriculture is an important issue upcounty, along with development in the right places.
"While development might bring business to Emmitsburg, and potentially employment opportunities, I would hope that we would maintain our necessary agricultural identity in northern Frederick County as well," Ritz said.
Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird is also happy about Blue running for a second term. Kinnaird noted Blue has a lot of ground to cover in his district, ranging from the small towns of Thurmont and Emmitsburg to rural areas like Wolfsville and Rocky Ridge.
He hopes Blue and other county officials can help with business reopening efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, but understands people won't always get the answers they want to hear.
"It’s one of those deals where you can’t keep everybody happy. I know Mike does the best he can to keep the broadest portion of our population happy," Kinnaird said. "Mike listens to what people have to say."
The primary for County Council races is scheduled for next June, and the general election will be in November 2022. Council members serve four-year terms and currently make $22,500 per year.
