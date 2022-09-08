Voters in four Frederick County precincts will cast ballots for the November general election at a different location than where they voted for the July primary.

On Election Day, voters in precincts 02-008, 02-013 and 02-017 will vote at Waverley Elementary School on Waverley Drive in Frederick. In July, voters from those precincts were assigned to Independent Hose Company on Baughmans Lane because the elementary school was being renovated, according to a press release from the Frederick County Board of Elections.

