Voters in four Frederick County precincts will cast ballots for the November general election at a different location than where they voted for the July primary.
On Election Day, voters in precincts 02-008, 02-013 and 02-017 will vote at Waverley Elementary School on Waverley Drive in Frederick. In July, voters from those precincts were assigned to Independent Hose Company on Baughmans Lane because the elementary school was being renovated, according to a press release from the Frederick County Board of Elections.
Voters in precinct 09-004 will cast ballots at Kemptown Elementary School on Kemptown Church Road in Monrovia. These voters were assigned to Damascus Road Community Church in Mount Airy for the primary election, as Kemptown Elementary School was also being renovated.
The Board of Elections announced that the Myersville Town Hall community room on Main Street will be an early voting site for the general election. Myersville Town Hall will also have a drop box for mail-in ballots.
Early voting will run from Oct. 27 through Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
The other three early voting sites are Trinity Recreation Center, Urbana Regional Library and Thurmont Regional Library.
For the primary, Middletown Primary was the fourth early voting site.
The Board of Elections will have eight drop box locations across the county for mail-in ballots:
- Frederick County Board of Elections Office, 340A Montevue Lane, Frederick
- Brunswick Middle School, 301 Cummings Drive, Brunswick
- Catoctin High School, 14745 Sabillasville Road, Thurmont
- Governor Thomas Johnson High School, 1501 N. Market St., Frederick
- Myersville Town Hall, 301 Main St., Myersville
- Oakdale High School, 5850 Eaglehead Drive, Ijamsville
- Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Frederick
- William R. Talley Recreation Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick
