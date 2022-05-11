Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates for various public offices in Frederick County leading up to the July 19 primary elections.
Business consultant and former school board member Daryl Boffman is running for Frederick County executive hoping to expand the tax base by drawing businesses to numerous parts of the county.
Throughout his campaign, Boffman has highlighted his decades of experience as a business executive and board member for a number of county organizations.
Boffman served for a decade on the county’s Board of Education, including one year as president, but he’s the only one of four county executive candidates who has not held an elected office in the last year.
Boffman said it is important for the county to continue its progress under County Executive Jan Gardner, D. But he aims to take the county in a new direction in a few ways, particularly in how the county’s municipalities grow.
“Every community wants businesses,” he said. “They might determine which types of businesses they want there, but businesses are the economic drivers for your community. I mean, your people have to work.”
Boffman is one of three candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for county executive in the July 19 primary. The others are Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater, an elementary school music teacher, and Councilman Kai Hagen, the former executive director of the nonprofit Envision Frederick County.
Maryland state Sen. Michael Hough, R-Frederick and Carroll counties, is running unopposed for the Republican nomination for the November general election.
As a former school board member and onetime public affairs director for Frederick County Public Schools, Boffman said that setting the county funding for the school system’s budget well above what the state requires would be among his top priorities.
“I want the school board to ask me for what they truly need to be successful as a system,” he said, but “that doesn’t mean they’re going to always get 100% of what they asked for.”
In this year’s budget, Frederick County gave the school system $330 million. The school board asked for $378 million for next year. Gardner has proposed $365 million.
More funding for the school board would come with more accountability, Boffman said.
As county executive, he would require the school board to send him an annual report. If, for example, the school board relies on the county budget for free and reduced-price meals for low-income students, he would want evidence of stronger academic performance among students who relied on the program.
Boffman was born in Norfolk, Virginia, about four hours south of Frederick. He lives in Adamstown. He and his wife have six children.
Before working in business, he was a captain in the Army and served four years on active duty.
Boffman was a business executive for more than 25 years. He was vice president of finance for two technology companies before starting his own.
He founded Frederick-based Acela Technologies Inc., which installed wireless internet connection systems in hotels, commercial buildings and Veterans Affairs hospitals. He was the company’s president and chief executive officer until it closed in 2016.
For Boffman, changing how the county does business is personal.
“I don’t believe Frederick County has done a good job with small businesses,” he said. “I was a small business owner here for 15 years, so I know what I’m talking about.”
The county must improve communication with minority business owners to connect them with government resources, like training and grant funding, Boffman said.
He proposed setting aside a portion of the county’s business contract revenue to ensure that minority-owned, women-owned and veteran-owned businesses are better positioned to benefit from county resources.
Frederick County is large enough to expand its business community while preserving farmland, Boffman said.
He envisioned the county forming downtown areas beyond Frederick, such as in Middletown, Ballenger Creek, Urbana and Lake Linganore.
Boffman said agriculture and farming businesses and organizations would benefit from an incubator program through which they could receive training and share information and ideas about best products, equipment and business models.
He said the county can attract businesses by ensuring its permitting process is easy to navigate. He did not mention a specific change for the permitting process because, he said, he does not have access to “all the internal processes” in county government.
Frederick County has a Fast Track Permitting development process for businesses. In February, it launched an expedited permit and certificate (EPIC) process for small businesses.
Boffman said he would examine whether the county’s Division of Planning and Permitting has employees trained to support various businesses that may seek to locate or expand in the county.
“You don’t have to be a huge metropolitan city, but you have to have some level of growth to provide some new opportunities for your residents,” Boffman said.
“If you’re not growing, eventually you’re gonna die,” he added.
