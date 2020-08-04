BRUNSWICK — On a typical Election Day in Brunswick, they gather shortly after sunrise in City Park for a most-of-the-day affair designed to celebrate the occasion and inform the citizenry.
Some last-minute conversations with the candidates have been known to swing votes.
Since they couldn't do that due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nathan Brown went to work at his normal job.
"I wouldn't call it necessarily productive, but I did get some stuff done," said Brown, who works for the National Institute of Health in Bethesda. "Not the most productive I've ever had, I should say."
Hours later, the 32-year-old Brown was elected mayor of the town he was born and raised in after serving the past two years on the city council.
The official announcement was made shortly after the sunset, just before 9 p.m. outside of the front door at City Hall on W. Potomac Street, and brought to a close the first vote-by-mail election in Brunswick's 130-year history.
Brown, wearing a dark mask, was among the small crowd that gathered to hear the results announced and greeted supporters and posed for pictures shortly after the announcement was made.
"I am very honored," he said. "You know, there was really overwhelming support. I appreciate it. I am very humbled, and I am excited. I think if we can honor our past and take hold of our future, then I will consider that as being a successful mayor."
The vote-by-mail election helped drive a record turnout for a Brunswick election, as 2,077 votes were cast, which represents 38 percent of the city's registered voters.
Brown garnered 1,647 votes, compared to 389 for his opponent, Richard Gardner.
The three city council spots that were up for grabs among six candidates went to first-time elected official Christopher Vigliotti (1,248 votes), Angel White (1,088) and Vaughn Ripley (1,057).
White has served on the city council since 2010, while Ripley has been on the council for the last four years.
Vigliotti, 47, celebrated his victory while clutching a can of Liquid Death spring water, which he was drinking in spite of Brunswick's poor water and infrastructure, which has become a major issue in town as bills skyrocket for residents.
"I'm speechless," he said. "I ran an issues-based campaign and really tried to favor one-on-one interactions."
White and Ripley both said they were grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve the town. The 53-year-old Ripley, an inspirational speaker for teens and young adults, spent the day lifting weights, riding his bike and playing his guitar.
"That's what I do every day," he said.
All of the candidates will be sworn in next week. Brown's election to mayor will prompt a special election before the end of the year to fill his vacant council seat.
Among the top priorities for Brown and the city council are fixing the water-and-sewer problem and breathing some life into Brunswick's downtown scene.
"I feel like a lot of the issues in town are in front of me already," Brown said. "I kind of know what direction we need to start in."
(6) comments
I Wonder if Aunt Wanda voted?
KellyAlzan Jul 31, 2020 12:44pm
"This candidate [Nathan Brown] has quite a history of immaturity.
Dont delete this comment. I’m speaking of this candidate as we do with any other political candidates."
Plumbum, what history of immaturity would that be? I'm sure Mr. Brown will be reading this article, and the comments posted to it, and would like to see what you have to say.
KR999 - I responded to Kelly's comment that you have quoted. I have seen this immaturity she mentions. However, as I posted then, people change. It's been several years since I witnessed this behavior. We were all young once. We all made bad decisions when we were younger. He has served for two years and has had no issues. He clearly does well at work if he works for NIH. Lets not drag in specifics and allow him to move forward and show everyone he is able to be a successful mayor.
As a matter of fact, newspostreader, I happen to agree with you. I just wanted to see if Plumbum wanted to share some of the specifics of which she previously mentioned. She's always so well informed, you know.
There will be no sharing of specifics at this time. And no intention of sharing specifics at this time. And hopefully I never have to.
Mr, Brown and those that are close to Mr. Brown know what I am referring to. Both the county and the city of
Brunswick are small......
Congratulations, Nathan!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.