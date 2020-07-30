As he stood in line at Brunswick city hall, waiting to pay his water bill, there was an older woman in front of Richard Gardner with tears streaming down her face.
The woman, as Gardner told it, was trying to explain at the counter that she was on a fixed income and couldn't afford her water bill that had swelled to over $300 for the quarter.
In response, the city employee informed the woman there was nothing that could be done. She could either pay the bill or risk having her water turned off. Flustered and overwhelmed, she paid the bill and left.
The entire episode served as the impetus for Gardner's bid for mayor in the town's ongoing vote-by-mail election. All ballots must be turned in by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
"It's a good thing David Dunn's door was not open," Gardner said, referring to the town administrator. "Because if it was, I would have been in [his office]."
Gardner, 65, has no prior political experience. He's running for mayor because he thinks he can help solve some of Brunswick's most vexing issues, namely the poor water and sewer infrastructure that is leading to ever-rising rates for residents.
But Gardner feels Brunswick has a major public relations problem that he wants to solve, too.
"I can tell you there are some attitudes that need to be changed," he said.
Gardner, who worked for 25 years in the hospitality business as hotel owner and executive, believes there is a standard of customer service that Brunswick residents are not receiving from city hall.
Too many problems are either ignored or kicked down the road for someone else to solve, he said.
In the case of the woman with the high water bill, he said the city could have offered to make sure her meter was working properly, performed a dye test to check for any leaks or offered an extension to pay her bill.
"We are going to change the way we address these things," Gardner said. "When a citizen has a question or a problem, we are going to get them a direct answer and find a solution. They are going to get a call back or we are going to help them right there or some [city employees] are not going to be here."
Gardner pledged that every concern would be heard and that some responses would require more time than others.
"You may not get the answer you want to hear," he said. "But it won't be for a lack of the town paying attention to what's going on with your problem."
Gardner has spent most of his life in Frederick County. He was born in Mount Airy to an influential farming family. He attended Linganore High School.
He believes Mount Airy offers a blueprint for Brunswick on reviving the downtown scene by preserving a lot of the history and existing architecture.
Gardner is now retired after years in the hotel business, traveling the regional auction circuit as an auctioneer and serving Frederick County Public Schools for 13 years as an instructional assistant and assistant football coach.
He's coached football in the county for more than 40 years and still serves as the president for the Brunswick Junior Railroaders youth sports organization that involves football, lacrosse and cheerleading.
Gardner is also the owner and landlord of four rental properties in the Brunswick area.
"Richard is a people person who will get you an answer," said Brad Eye, president of the Brunswick High School Booster Club. "If he doesn't have an answer, he will get you one. He will not push you off."
In sports parlance, Brown knows he's the underdog in this election. His opponent, Nathan Brown, was born in the town, is not quite half of his age and has two years of experience serving on the city council.
"Being the mayor would be something I would be very happy about," Gardner said. "I can make a positive difference in this town. But I do believe it's an uphill battle."
Now and then water bills are important to us and when a bill is several hundred dollars more than expected it can be a disaster. Some months ago, it was a topic of discussion and I learned that the Flume system can report water use every day or so and I got the system. My bill had climbed up steadly and after getting a plumber to adjust our toilets it was climbing again. I found with the Flume that we were ""using" 180 gallons a day. After replacing "flappers" in all three toilets and reading our meter frequently we were under 30 gallons a day on the average. Some days were as high as 80 gallons, but the cost reduction saved enough to pay for the Flume system. I did suggest that the City try to negotiate a deal so residents could buy this device for less. But I expect that most are not concerned all that much. Those who are can check it out on Amazon or directly. If many are able to sport water leaks and fix them or get them fixed, it will benefit the city in planning for future increases in capacity and use. Not to mention sewage and its capacity.
If Mr. Gardner, whom the article states "has no prior political experience," were to win, I wonder if he'll constantly be harassed here in the comments by a certain Lead Head who persistently criticizes Sheriff Jenkins as having "no experience?" It'll be interesting to see......
Richard - It will be an "uphill battle". However, your opponent has a trail of not always using good judgement with how he conducts himself. And no, I'm not referring to mistakes he's made as a teen, I'm referring to some of his behavior and his actions that were what I consider fairly recent. Not the way anyone in municipal leadership should conduct their selves.
