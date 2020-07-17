Brunswick will conduct its first election entirely by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ballots are scheduled to be mailed out Friday for the upcoming Aug. 4 election that will appoint a mayor and three city council members.
Conducting an election for the first time in this manor is no small feat for a town that was incorporated in 1890.
Brunswick has conducted numerous elections that have involved absentee ballots. But this will be the first election with all of the voting occurring remotely.
"I expect the process to run smoothly. This is something we have been discussing since April," city clerk Carrie Myers said.
All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Aug. 4 to be counted in the election.
The city is encouraging residents to turn in their completed ballots at one of the three drop boxes located around town at city hall, the entrance to Brunswick High School and the Brunswick Community Center. But ballots can also be mailed to city hall at 1 West Potomac St.
The town has taken steps to educate residents about the process, including putting together a YouTube video with Myers that walks viewers through every step of the process.
"We tried to think of everything we possibly could to make the process go as smoothly as possible," Myers said.
Brunswick will follow Middletown in terms of Frederick County municipalities conducting a vote-by-mail election during the pandemic.
In April, Middletown elected a Burgess and two town commissioners with a dramatically higher turnout than the 2018 election that had traditional, in-person voting.
With people at home due to the pandemic, there was no reason not to fill out a ballot, Middletown town administrator Drew Bowen said.
The mayor's race in Brunswick will be decided between candidates Nathan Brown and Richard Gardner. Mayor Jeff Snoots is not seeking re-election. Brown currently serves on the council.
The six candidates running for the three council seats are Angel White, Ginger Belmonte, JoeyLynn Hough, Brian Sandusky, Chris Vigliotti, Brian Sandusky and Vaughn Ripley.
White and Ripley are both seeking re-election, while incumbent Tom Smith is not seeking re-election.
(3) comments
“The six candidates running for the three council seats are Angel White, Ginger Belmonte, JoeyLynn Hough, Brian Sandusky, Chris Vigliotti, Brian Sandusky and Vaughn Ripley.“
I hope both Brian Sanduskys prevail!
“Conducting an election for the first time in this manor is no small feat for a town that was incorporated in 1890.”
“Feat” should have been spelled “feet” to go along with “manor”.
Oh, boy, I can just imagine the voter fraud about to transpire amongst those immoral Brunswick voters.
