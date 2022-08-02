Two incumbents are returning to the Brunswick City Council, and a newcomer will join them, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s election.
Four candidates ran for three City Council seats. Some voters took to the polls on Tuesday to cast ballots, while others chose the mail-in option.
Incumbents Andrew St. John and Brian Sandusky had the highest vote totals. St. John had 530 votes. Sandusky had 474 votes.
Daniel Yochelson won the third seat, receiving 405 votes.
Jerry Bonanno, another challenger, finished fourth, with 386 votes.
Carrie Myers, the city’s director of administration, said 744 ballots were cast. There are 5,670 registered voters in Brunswick.
Of the 744 ballots, 172 were mail-in ballots, she said. Myers said she issued 232 absentee ballots; some were not returned.
There are fewer than 10 provisional ballots to review on Wednesday, she said in an interview after results were posted.
The results will be certified on Wednesday, Myers said. The elected members will be sworn in at the next council meeting on Aug. 9.
Terms for council members are four years, and they are paid $300 a month, she said.
Also on the ballot was a referendum on whether the city should modify its ordinance to allow for a limited amount of backyard chickens, with restrictions.
Voters approved the chicken measure, 425 to 306.
In an email, Yochelson applauded the turnout for the election and the chicken ballot question. He wrote that he is excited to join the council.
“I look forward to working with the rest of the council members over the coming years,” he said. “I appreciate the conversations I had with Jerry Bonanno and look forward to working with him in the future.”
Bonanno, St. John and Sandusky could not be reached for comment following the unofficial ballot count.
