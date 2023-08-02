Welcome to Thurmont
A new welcome sign greets motorists exiting U.S. 15 North onto Thurmont Boulevard.

Former Thurmont town officials Marty Burns and Bob Lookingbill said they plan to run for Thurmont’s Board of Commissioners.

During a town meeting on Tuesday evening, Lookingbill and Burns approached the board during the public comment section of the agenda to announce and explain why they want to run for upcoming vacant positions on the board this fall.

Sam.antha

A new direction for the Board is a good thing. Residents are clearly being ignored. Just look at the Special Election results in early 2023.

FrederickFan

So why are there vacancies? Who is not running creating these vacancies. Burns means well but he can be a hot head.

newspostreader

Commissioners are up for re-election every couple of years. There are two up for re-election this year. That doesn't mean the current 2 won't also run.

teabug

No matter the past Thurmont needs a strong experienced and knowledgeable candidate like Burns that can change the trajectory of this current board.

newspostreader

Oh joy. Marty Burns. As if we've not already had enough of his hot headed temper already.

richardlyons

[lol]

