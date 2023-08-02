Former Thurmont town officials Marty Burns and Bob Lookingbill said they plan to run for Thurmont’s Board of Commissioners.
During a town meeting on Tuesday evening, Lookingbill and Burns approached the board during the public comment section of the agenda to announce and explain why they want to run for upcoming vacant positions on the board this fall.
The town’s election will be held Oct. 31.
The Thurmont Nominating Convention, where individuals for the Board of Commissioners can officially be nominated for and accept candidacy, will take place on Sept. 26.
Burns has previously served as a town commissioner, mayor, then town commissioner again, totaling 22 years in public office before stepping down in 2021.
Burns said that two years ago he never thought he would seek public office again — but after being asked by multiple residents to consider running for a commissioner seat, he will.
“It’s critical that we elect two commissioners who not only listen to their constituents, but vote the will of their constituents,” he said. “I have been extremely disappointed ... with the decisions, votes and direction this board has taken this town.”
Burns said his platform will call for “sweeping change” and emphasized his goal to hear out Thurmont residents and make decisions based on what residents want.
Lookingbill has lived in Thurmont for more than 50 years and was a town commissioner from 2007 to 2011. At the town meeting, Lookingbill mentioned his previous time on Thurmont’s Board of Appeals and Police Commission.
He currently serves on the Board of Supervisors of Elections, but is stepping down in the middle of his term to run for the Board of Commissioners.
“I do want to be able to help people on this board here again,” he said.
Lookingbill said he has spoken to Burns about topics and issues they would want to tackle if elected to the Board of Commissioners.
Mayor John Kinnaird said at the meeting that typically, candidates do not campaign or tout their platforms until they are officially nominated after the town’s nominating convention.
A few town residents approached the lectern after Burns and Lookingbill spoke to endorse their candidacies.
Ashley Minso said that while living in Thurmont over the past five years, she feels that the board tunes out public feedback.
“I don’t feel heard, I don’t feel seen and it’s honestly the first time in my adult life that I’ve had that happen,” Minso said. “I’m very disappointed that it happened in this setting, so I personally support change.”
(6) comments
A new direction for the Board is a good thing. Residents are clearly being ignored. Just look at the Special Election results in early 2023.
So why are there vacancies? Who is not running creating these vacancies. Burns means well but he can be a hot head.
Commissioners are up for re-election every couple of years. There are two up for re-election this year. That doesn't mean the current 2 won't also run.
No matter the past Thurmont needs a strong experienced and knowledgeable candidate like Burns that can change the trajectory of this current board.
Oh joy. Marty Burns. As if we've not already had enough of his hot headed temper already.
[lol]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.