With early voting, some mail-in ballots and 8 of 37 election day precincts counted, Republican Mason Carter was poised to capture a Frederick County Council seat in District 5.
The race featured two newcomers to county politics, in Carter and Democrat Julianna Lufkin.
With 7,477 votes counted, Carter led Lufkin 5,038 to 2,432.
The district includes the northern part of the county, including communities such as Thurmont, Emmitsburg, and Walkersville.
Carter defeated sitting council Vice President Michael Blue in June's primary to secure the Republican nomination.
Blue then endorsed Lufkin as his successor.
Along with lowering the property tax, Carter supported cutting money in the budget for county employees' salaries and benefits.
Lufkin, a self-employed homeschool teacher, caterer and blacksmith, supported increasing transportation options for the northern part of the county.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.