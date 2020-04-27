Middletown will have a new town commissioner, with challenger Jean LaPadula’s victory in the town’s mail-in election results announced Monday night.
LaPadula defeated incumbent Tom Catania, with 589 votes to 558.
Incumbent Commissioner Chris Goodman was re-elected to his third term with 668 votes, while Burgess John Miller, who was unopposed, was re-elected with 955 votes.
The town received 1,104 mail-in ballots out of 3,608 registered voters, after voting in March to move to an entirely vote by mail election as a result of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The turnout was dramatically higher than the 359 votes cast in the 2018 election.
Town Administrator Drew Bowen said he believes that the fact that every registered voter was mailed a ballot rather than having to request one helped lead to the increased turnout.
Also, with many people at home because of the pandemic, there was no reason not to fill out a ballot, he said.
Miller said he doesn’t know if they’ve ever had a commissioner get more than 500 votes, which all three candidates did this year.
Goodman and LaPadula were sworn in by Miller during the town’s virtual meeting Monday night.
Because he was unopposed, Miller had been sworn in earlier Monday evening.
LaPadula, 43, said it was definitely hard to run as a non-incumbent without being able to knock on doors and meet voters at events like you would during a normal campaign.
She set up a campaign early on Facebook and made a campaign video for the site, but her campaign literature came in just as the pandemic was beginning.
She admitted that she joined Monday’s virtual meeting expecting to concede.
A 10-year resident of Middletown with a kindergartener, an eighth-grader, and a 10th-grader, LaPadula said she felt like a lot of her friends were interested in local issues but didn’t have a lot of time to look into them.
“I was hoping that I could maybe represent a little different demographic,” she said.
The election had drawn some attention from across the state as the first or one of the first vote-by-mail elections in the state, Miller said.
The town’s staff was able to make a quick change to the vote-by-mail process rather than voting in person at the town’s Municipal Center, which was “no small feat,” Miller said.
Catania read a statement thanking his colleagues and the town staff, and congratulated Miller, Goodman and LaPadula on their victories.
“I wish you the best as you move forward in serving the Middletown residents,” he said.
