Frederick mayors would be limited to two terms in office and unaffiliated voters could vote in city primary elections, under the recommendations of a charter review subcommittee.

The city should keep its elections in years when there is not a gubernatorial or presidential election, consider ranked-choice voting once it becomes more feasible, and send mail-in ballots to every eligible voter in primary and general elections, the subcommittee said Thursday.

elymus43

The city needs a BUILDING MORATORIUM on all new building now.

Scott Forrest
Scott Forrest

Term limits are a necessity as shown by the fossils and relics that have been serving in our Federal Legislative branch for over 50 years. "Service" was supposed to be a good thing that was a donation of time and effort for all and then you would go back to your farm or industry after your term of service and continue in your chosen profession. Now being a politician is a profession. All elected positions should have term limits and there should be no life time appointments to any branch or position.

mattlemp

Yup, I'm comfortable with term limits and ranked choice voting.

micky

Term limits for ALL !!

