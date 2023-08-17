Frederick mayors would be limited to two terms in office and unaffiliated voters could vote in city primary elections, under the recommendations of a charter review subcommittee.
The city should keep its elections in years when there is not a gubernatorial or presidential election, consider ranked-choice voting once it becomes more feasible, and send mail-in ballots to every eligible voter in primary and general elections, the subcommittee said Thursday.
The subcommittee made its recommendations to the full 11-member Charter Review Committee on Thursday. The full committee will now decide whether to adopt the subcommittee's recommendations in a report to the mayor and Board of Aldermen.
Ranked-choice voting should seriously be considered to better represent voters' viewpoints, but the logistics aren't in place to make it practical to adopt now, said Stuart Harvey, the former head of the Frederick County Board of Elections. Harvey headed the subcommittee on various election issues that presented its findings Thursday.
Under ranked-choice voting, voters pick candidates on their ballot in order of preference.
If no candidate gets a majority in the first round of voting, candidates are eliminated, one by one, until only one is left, by eliminating the lowest-scoring candidate and counting voters’ second choice, and so on.
Committee member John Funderburk argued that the committee should recommend ranked-choice voting, even if it can't be immediately implemented.
“I think that we should recommend what's right and what's best for our citizens” and let other issues work themselves out, Funderburk said.
Committee member Ashley Waters agreed that the committee could acknowledge the problems with implementing ranked-choice voting, but still recommend that it would be beneficial.
The idea might be overlooked if it is not a committee recommendation, she said.
Other subcommittees are looking at the city's legislative bodies and structures; procedural issues; and community outreach.
On the topic of holding elections, Harvey said supporters of holding off-year elections, when there is not a presidential or gubernatorial election, worry that local issues can get lost among larger state or national issues.
But supporters of on-year elections often argue that turnout for those contests is often dramatically higher than in off-year races.
The subcommittee also recommended holding city primary elections in May to give the election staff time to prepare for the general election, and allowing unaffiliated voters to pick in primary they would like to participate in.
Harvey noted that unaffiliated voters are the second largest bloc of registered voters in the city, trailing only Democrats.
The subcommittee's recommendation report says there are currently 25,967 Democrats, 12,722 unaffiliated voters, 10,779 Republicans and 281 Libertarians in the city.
Members of parties other than the two major parties would not be allowed to participate in primaries, since those parties have their own methods of choosing candidates.
The subcommittee recommended that mayors be subject to a limit of two four-year terms, but recommended no limits for aldermen, arguing that there's more natural turnover among aldermen than among mayors.
Another recommendation was that the city require candidates for mayor to be 21 years of age, and 18 years old for aldermen.
The city should explore extending voting rights to documented noncitizens, the subcommittee said. Funderburk argued that undocumented residents pay taxes and participate in all other elements of city life and should also be allowed to vote.
The subcommittee also looked at allowing 16- or 17-year-olds to vote, but recommended putting off consideration of the issue until more comprehensive data are available.
The city needs a BUILDING MORATORIUM on all new building now.
Term limits are a necessity as shown by the fossils and relics that have been serving in our Federal Legislative branch for over 50 years. "Service" was supposed to be a good thing that was a donation of time and effort for all and then you would go back to your farm or industry after your term of service and continue in your chosen profession. Now being a politician is a profession. All elected positions should have term limits and there should be no life time appointments to any branch or position.
Yup, I'm comfortable with term limits and ranked choice voting.
Term limits for ALL !!
