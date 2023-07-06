A revised charter for the city of Frederick could include limits on how many terms city officials can serve.
A revised charter for the city of Frederick could include limits on how many terms city officials can serve.
Adding term limits is one of the ideas being considered by the ad hoc committee looking at ideas to update the city’s governing document.
The committee discussed the merits of adding term limits at its meeting Thursday at City Hall, where it meets on the first and third Thursday of each month.
Term limits for public officials can help promote democracy by helping prevent entrenched incumbents and corruption, and by encouraging new candidates and fresh ideas, committee member Ashley Waters said, reflecting the research of a subcommittee looking at possible changes to the structure of the city’s government under a revised charter.
But limits can also force the departure of popular and effective incumbents, and lead to the loss of institutional memory of how government works, Waters said.
Critics of term limits have argued that they can lead to a focus on short-term goals rather than long-term policy by limiting the time that officials are in office, she said.
The impact of term limits can vary depending on what you’re trying to accomplish, committee member Jim Racheff said.
If the goal is to bring new ideas from new officials, there will be a cost in institutional knowledge, he said.
Institutional knowledge can be retained through the city’s staff, who can educate new officials on prior policies and their outcomes, said Ron Peppe, a member of the committee.
Peppe, who has served in three elected positions, said incumbency can give candidates a significant advantage in multiple areas.
“The power of being an incumbent is huge. It’s not just name recognition. It’s fundraising. It’s the process,” he said.
Committee member Stuart Harvey, a former Frederick County election director, said he would favor an approach similar to the state and federal levels, with limits for the mayor but not for aldermen.
The committee’s chairman, Tom Lynch, said there could be different limits for the mayor and others for aldermen.
In the city’s modern history, most mayors have served one or two terms, rather than remaining in office for longer, Waters said.
The city should also consider the ways it is changing as its population increases, Lynch said.
The demands on a mayor and aldermen may be very different in 2030 or even earlier than what they have been historically, he said.
“This is a different city today than it was 10 years ago, and it’s going to be much different 10 years from now,” he said.
The committee began meeting in January, and is expected to present its final recommendations to the mayor and aldermen in November.
Frederick’s charter dictates the structure of the city’s government and the operation of various city departments, among other details of city functions.
The charter was last reviewed in 2007, and the aldermen last approved changes in 2013.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(1) comment
No to term limits.
How about ranked choice voting instead?
