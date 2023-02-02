The committee reviewing Frederick's charter will break its deliberations down into several groups of related topics as it consider the rules of the city's government.
The committee laid out its plans at a meeting Thursday afternoon at City Hall.
It should use the meeting to decide what issues to look at, and how to make recommendations, Chairmen Tom Lynch said.
Committee member Andrea Mayer suggested breaking the issues into “clusters,” so anyone interested in participating can come on a day the committee will address issues they feel passionate about.
One session will address candidates' qualifications, and whether to move to nonpartisan elections and open primaries.
Another will look at whether to move to aldermanic districts, how many aldermen should be on the board, and whether the group should be called the Board of Aldermen, a city council, or another name.
A third meeting will look at the structure of the city's government, including whether the mayor should be a purely executive office, and whether to move to another system, such as a board of aldermen with a city manager to handle the day-to-day workings of city government.
A fourth session will look at a general theme of election administration, including the timing of elections, whether to adopt entirely mail-in balloting or have ranked-choice voting, and whether to allow 16- and 17-year-olds and non-citizen residents to vote.
A fifth session would look at issues including whether to set up a committee to decide on compensation for office holders, establishing a process for filing and passing legislation, and setting up standard timetables for reviewing the city's charter.
Lynch said he will work with members of the city's staff to decide on a sequence of when the bundles of issues will be considered.
The committee also discussed how to publicize its efforts as its deliberations continue.
It needs to consider as many different ways as possible to get feedback and input, member Robert Van Rens said.
A structural change to government should come only after getting as much feedback as possible, he said.
Committee member John Funderburk worried that the group could spend more time soliciting input than considering the issues.
Another member, Jim Racheff, said committee members have a wide variety of experience, and wondered how much public feedback they would get.
“I doubt very seriously we're going to see a deluge of participation,” Racheff said.
Two members of the public attended Thursday's meeting. It was also broadcast on the city's television channel and website.
Gayon Sampson, Mayor Michael O'Connor's chief of staff, said the mayor selected each person on the committee to represent the community.
Lynch said he doesn't want to stop the committee's progress.
He said he thinks the committee can make tentative decisions about what it is thinking, and the city can help with public outreach and get information to the public through posted meeting minutes on the city's website.
Committee member Ashley Waters suggested using the committee's page on the city's website as a hub for information, including information on past meetings, other municipal charters for comparison, and other resources the committee could use in its deliberations.
The committee will meet next on Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. at City Hall. It meets on the first and third Thursday of each month.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.
