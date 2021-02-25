Tarolyn Thrasher has known she wanted to one day run for political office since she was 16.
Earlier this month, the longtime community advocate announced she is running to serve as a state delegate in District 3A, which includes the city of Frederick and surrounding areas.
Thrasher, 44, has lived in Frederick for about nine years, and she currently works for the Baltimore Police Department’s Youth Service and Community Division. She graduated with a degree in political science from Troy University in 2011.
District 3A is a growing, diverse district, and Thrasher believes she can best represent its voices in Annapolis.
“We have delegates there, but we don’t have the representation of District 3A, which is a very diverse district,” Thrasher said. “So I felt like we need people that represent us in Annapolis ... When I say ‘us,’ I mean the more diversified Frederick, the more diversified district, where our district is definitely a melting pot.”
Thrasher, a Democrat, thinks the district’s current delegates, Carol Krimm (D) and Karen Lewis Young (D) are doing fine, but she believes she brings a fresh voice to represent the city and its interests in the state capital.
She believes more could be done to represent minority residents, whether it comes to bettering access to public education resources, business support or community relations between law enforcement and residents.
The district has grown rapidly since she moved to Frederick about nine years ago, Thrasher said. People are moving here from throughout the region.
“We have people coming from every direction, and I really think it’s shifting things in Frederick,” Thrasher said. “I don’t think Frederick is ready for the shift, but it’s shifting quickly ... the new community is becoming more progressive, and more vocal.”
Both Krimm and Lewis Young said this week they haven’t decided whether they will run for re-election in the 2022 contest. It’s also possible District 3A could look somewhat different, given state officials are working on drawing every state legislative districts — but the changes might not take effect until after the 2022 elections.
No matter what happens, Krimm and Lewis Young acknowledged the demographics of District 3A are changing. They couldn’t recall a Black delegate ever representing Frederick in Annapolis.
“I’ve always told people that if they wish to run, they should run — they shouldn’t base it on whatever others want to do,” Krimm said. “If they have fire in the belly, they have issues they feel should be brought up, they should run.”
Thrasher said she understands there would be challenges for her as likely the first Black woman to represent Frederick in the House of Delegates, which is why she has chosen to announce her candidacy and file early.
One way she has increased her visibility is hosting a Facebook video podcast series called “Next on the Mic,” where she interviews local politicians, nonprofit leaders and various other community members.
A mother of three, Thrasher is humbled by the number of people who choose to watch those videos, but she knows there’s a lot more work between now and the Democratic primary in June 2022. Gaining people’s trust is key, she said.
“Frederick is a unique city, there’s a lot of family ties here,” Thrasher said. “ ... It’s really interesting how I go into an event and Black people know I’m not from Frederick ... and so they pick me out right away, and it’s interesting because off the bat, they know I’m not from a certain family.”
She currently lives on Fort Detrick, but plans to move to a new home in Whittier later this year.
District 3A includes Frederick and areas east of the city limits, including Spring Ridge.
No matter who Frederick citizens elect next year, Thrasher is looking forward to the campaign trail.
“I trust that Frederick is going to be moving in the right direction, and I know that they are going to choose the right people to represent them, whoever that may be,” Thrasher said. “And I just look forward to connecting with people in the best way that I can.”
