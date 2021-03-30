A commission to examine the Frederick County Council’s districts has taken another step forward, with the council approving a resolution naming the group’s members Tuesday night.
Although the council voted unanimously to approve the resolution, the commission’s work won’t actually begin until the county’s budget process wraps up later this spring, council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) said. The county charter required that the commission be established by April 1.
The nine-member commission contains three members selected by the county’s Republican and Democratic central committees as well as three unaffiliated members.
The group’s members are: Kyle Bostian, Bud Otis, Ryan Yamagata, Blaine Young Jr., Dylan Diggs, John Distel, Flor De Maria Garay, Mark Jafari and James Racheff.
The commission will examine the council’s districts to make sure they are compact, contiguous, have substantially equal populations and have common interests in geography, occupation, history or current political boundaries, according to the resolution.
It’s expected all five representative districts will see some boundary changes. The county also contains two countywide at-large districts.
Much of the county’s population growth since the first council was seated in 2014 has been in Districts 1 and 2, in the southwestern and southeastern parts of the county, represented by Councilmen Jerry Donald (D) and Steve McKay (R), respectively.
The commission’s final proposal and map is due by Nov. 15.
