As state officials begin the process of redrawing congressional and state legislative districts, Frederick County officials face a similar task, thanks to the county charter.
The charter requires that County Council members appoint a commission to redraw the county’s five council districts by April 1 of this year. The county’s Democratic and Republican central committees will submit up to three names each to the County Council, and the council will likely add another three unaffiliated voters to create a nine-member board.
County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) said one matter complicating the process is that county officials likely won’t have final U.S. Census data from the federal government until the end of September.
The districts have to “be compact, contiguous, substantially equal in population, and have common interests as a result of geography, occupation, history, or existing political boundaries,” according to the charter.
That language was adopted from Cecil County’s charter, likely in order to prevent gerrymandering, Keegan-Ayer said.
Because the redistricting commission likely won’t have final data until late in the process, they will have to draw preliminary lines based off of county GIS and other specific data, and then finalize them after county officials receive the census numbers.
“The redistricting commission will control the drawing of council districts, and we will assist them as they request, with voter registration and precinct information,” Stuart Harvey, the county’s election director, wrote in an email. “The delay in census data until September will be something that they will need to take into consideration as they draw the new districts.”
Per the charter, the commission has until Nov. 15 to present the new map of districts to the County Council. The council will hold a public hearing within 30 days after that, and if within 90 days of submission, there is no other proposal, it will become law.
Keegan-Ayer, who lives on the western edge of District 3, said it’s possible she could be drawn out of her district, but it’s difficult to say. Much of the county’s growth has occurred in Districts 1 and 2, the county’s southwestern and southeastern areas, respectively.
The council president acknowledged the commission’s difficult task ahead, and that it’s difficult to know what districts will be substantially changed.
“This is a huge deal,” Keegan-Ayer said. “It is going to be extremely challenging for us to get this done in a timeframe that allows Stuart [Harvey] and the Board of Elections to get information out to the public about possible changes for where they vote, as well as who they can look at when they’re voting.”
