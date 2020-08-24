The Frederick County Board of Elections approved a proposal Monday for four early-voting centers, eight ballot drop-off locations and 10 Election Day voting locations for the general election.
Election Director Stuart Harvey recommended to the Board of Elections that they switch from the Thurmont Regional Library to Catoctin High School and from Frederick Senior Center to Gov. Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick.
The former was because of space restrictions in Thurmont, and the latter was because the Frederick Senior Center is being used for food pick-up and drop-off for many of the county's seniors.
Those two spots, along with the Middletown Volunteer Fire Company Activities Building and Urbana Regional Library, will serve as early-voting centers from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Harvey said he will submit those changes — along with Election Day voting centers and drop-off boxes, many of which are at county schools — to the state Board of Elections as an "emergency change," but that he doesn't anticipate any holdups at the state level.
Noreen Schultz, the county's election deputy director, said she was still sorting through election judge applications. Board President Mary Lou Green said she had seen some complaints about people having difficulties applying to be a judge.
Schultz and Harvey said the application website on the state board of elections was down, but right now, the county appears to be in good shape to fill the 400 to 450 judges needed for early voting and Election Day. Those judges will be trained from mid-September through October before early voting, Harvey said.
Election judges make $175 to $225 daily, depending on their duties, Harvey said.
County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, the council liaison to the board, urged people to be patient as Schultz, Harvey and staff work through the applications.
"When you have a lean machine like this, people will have to understand that this is running a little slow … I just think people need to be patient," Keegan-Ayer said.
Harvey said all county voters should be getting their application to request a mail-in ballot by the end of this week. He and others urged voters to take advantage of the ballot drop-off boxes and vote by mail early, if they aren't planning on voting in person.
"We can’t hold the hands of 182,000 people in Frederick County … they shouldn’t be waiting until the absolute last minute," Harvey said.
(4) comments
What are the eight (8) drop-off locations? Have they been determined?
It’s a vote for the platform, not the person.
I like the idea of early voting, but am curious to see the numbers of voters on a per day basis. From the photo, you would get the impression everyone waited until the last minute to get over and vote early ...
Good, I will try to be the first person to vote against the worse POTUS ever. If there was a contest for the worst or biggest liar ever, I would vote for Donald Trump!
