More Information

The Frederick County Board of Elections approved at its meeting Monday the following locations for ballot drop-off boxes, which will be monitored 24/7 by security cameras during early voting and on Election Day:

Catoctin High School

Gov. Thomas Johnson High School

Talley Recreation Center

Middletown Volunteer Fire Company Activities building

Frederick County Board of Elections office

Urbana Library

Oakdale High School

Brunswick Middle School

The following were approved as Election Day voting centers, open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3: