The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted to advance two county charter amendments, including one that would allow council members to receive health insurance, and it voted down a third.
Voters will determine whether the amendments become part of the county's charter when they cast their general election ballots in November.
"[The lack of health benefits] really does limit who is able to run for these positions," said Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater, D, who proposed the amendment. "We're talking about mere percentages of percentage points of the county budget that will be taken up."
"It is something that should have been included, frankly, in the [county's] charter in the first place," she said.
The council voted 4-3 for Fitzwater's amendment. Councilman Kai Hagen, D, and Republican Councilmen Steve McKay and Phil Dacey also voted in favor.
Council members are paid $22,500 per year, but that will increase to $35,000 once the next council takes office in December, following the general election.
Fitzwater first introduced the amendment in 2020, but the council voted it down.
On Tuesday, three council members were against putting the question to the county's voters.
"This is a public service job. It is a part-time job," said Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D, who voted against the amendment.
Council Vice President Michael Blue, R, and Councilman Jerry Donald, D, also voted against the amendment.
The council also approved for the November ballots an amendment to affirm that the council has the final say in bargaining disagreements with career firefighters.
Council members voted 6-1 in favor of the amendment, which Blue spearheaded. Hagen was the only council member to vote in opposition to it.
In 2018, more than 70% of county voters approved Question D, giving the county the authority to appoint a neutral arbitrator to issue a binding decision for labor disputes between the county and its career firefighters.
The arbitrator’s decision would be binding for the county executive. The County Council, however, could decrease a contract amount that an arbitrator determined.
The International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 3666, a firefighters union, sued the county, saying an arbitrator’s decision should be binding for the entire county, including the County Council, the News-Post reported in 2020.
A judge dismissed the case in March 2021.
The county’s charter gives the council final say in such a labor dispute because the council is the final vote on the county’s budget, which pays for firefighters.
Blue previously said he proposed the charter amendment to make clear that the council has the final say.
Voters will have an opportunity in November to affirm their 2018 decision, he said.
A labor dispute with county firefighters would be more likely to go to court, where a judge would rule on the council’s authority, if the charter amendment is voted down in November, Blue said.
The council voted 5-2 against a proposed charter amendment from McKay that would have allowed the council to increase funding for a specific item, like a county department, in a proposed county budget.
The amendment may have required the part-time council members to devote more time during an already busy budget season and could have prompted the county to add a budget director to the council's staff, said Donald.
"It's a very large change in the rules of the game," said Donald, who voted against the amendment.
Keegan-Ayer, Blue, Fitzwater and Hagen also voted against the amendment.
McKay and Dacey voted in favor.
The council may only decrease or delete budget items under the county’s charter, with one exception — it can vote to increase or decrease funding for the county Board of Education.
Council members would not have been able to add funding for a new project, program or office to the budget.
If the council voted to increase a budget item, it would need to decrease funding for another item to offset the change.
The county executive, though, would not have been required under the county's charter to accept, or fund, an increase from the County Council to part of budget, said Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum.
Similar proposals also failed in 2016, 2018 and 2020.
"I don't even know if voters would like this, I really don't," McKay said during the council's meeting Tuesday, before his amendment was voted down. "I'd like to find out."
Quote:
"The arbitrator’s decision would be binding for the county executive. The County Council, however, could decrease a contract amount that an arbitrator determined."
What am I missing here? What's the point of having an arbitrator if the council can disregard the arbitrator's decision?
My experience is limited to what happened at Metro. There, the union chose an arbitrator; WMATA management picked one; and then those two arbitrators picked a third. The decision of the 3 arbitrators was final.
It may be controversial, but I say we should try to keep our county council members as healthy as possible. [cool]
If there is not already similar language in the amendment, I would suggest adding that county-paid health insurance is secondary. If the councilmember has health insurance from another source -- an employer, spouse, etc. -- they should continue to use it as their primary insurance.
