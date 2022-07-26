Michael J. Blue
Councilman Michael Blue

 File photo

The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted to advance two county charter amendments, including one that would allow council members to receive health insurance, and it voted down a third.

Voters will determine whether the amendments become part of the county's charter when they cast their general election ballots in November.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"The arbitrator’s decision would be binding for the county executive. The County Council, however, could decrease a contract amount that an arbitrator determined."

What am I missing here? What's the point of having an arbitrator if the council can disregard the arbitrator's decision?

My experience is limited to what happened at Metro. There, the union chose an arbitrator; WMATA management picked one; and then those two arbitrators picked a third. The decision of the 3 arbitrators was final.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

It may be controversial, but I say we should try to keep our county council members as healthy as possible. [cool]

If there is not already similar language in the amendment, I would suggest adding that county-paid health insurance is secondary. If the councilmember has health insurance from another source -- an employer, spouse, etc. -- they should continue to use it as their primary insurance.

mrnatural1

