The Court of Appeals of Maryland on Tuesday ordered the state’s primary election be pushed to July 19 and extended the deadline by which candidates have to file, according to the Maryland Judiciary.
The court rescheduled the date the primary will be held — originally scheduled for June 28 — because of legal challenges to congressional and legislative redistricting maps passed by the legislature, according to a court order.
Candidates, including those seeking to represent Frederick County at the local, state and federal level, will have until April 15 at 9 p.m. to file their candidacy. The deadline for candidates to withdraw from a race was extended too, until April 18.
The Court of Appeals has now postponed Maryland’s filing deadline twice. The original deadline, Feb. 22, moved to March 22 a few weeks ago because of petitions against the legislature’s redistricting maps.
Neither the congressional map nor the legislative one will drastically alter Frederick County’s district lines, and while members of Congress aren’t required to live in the district they represent, local and state candidates are.
