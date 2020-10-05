Election 2020

The deadline for Frederick County residents to register to vote in the November presidential election is 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

That deadline also applies to residents who want to change their party affiliation, name or address, according to a county news release.

To register, individuals must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old and reside in Maryland. Those who fail to register by Oct. 13 can register during early voting, scheduled for Oct. 26-Nov. 2, or Election Day, scheduled for Nov. 3. Election officials will help prospective voters register, the release stated.

Information on how to register can be found at https://elections.maryland.gov/voter_registration/index.html, or by calling the local Board of Elections office at 301-600-8683.

— Steve Bohnel

Steve Bohnel is the county government reporter for the Frederick News-Post. He can be reached at sbohnel@newspost.com. He graduated from Temple University, with a journalism degree in May 2017, and is a die-hard Everton F.C. fan.

