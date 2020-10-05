The deadline for Frederick County residents to register to vote in the November presidential election is 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
That deadline also applies to residents who want to change their party affiliation, name or address, according to a county news release.
To register, individuals must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old and reside in Maryland. Those who fail to register by Oct. 13 can register during early voting, scheduled for Oct. 26-Nov. 2, or Election Day, scheduled for Nov. 3. Election officials will help prospective voters register, the release stated.
Information on how to register can be found at https://elections.maryland.gov/voter_registration/index.html, or by calling the local Board of Elections office at 301-600-8683.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.