The Frederick County Democratic Central Committee is seeking applicants for four-year terms on the county's Board of Elections.

In Maryland, the majority of a local Board of Elections must be of the same party as the governor, and the minority belong to the other major political party. Since the new governor is a Democrat, Frederick County's Board of Elections would have three Democrats and two Republicans.

threecents
threecents

Because there are so many people who think our elections are rigged and are willing to resort to violence, anyone taking an election judge position has to be concerned. Ironic that our domestic terrorists think they are the patriots Making America Great Again.

