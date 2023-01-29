The Frederick County Democratic Central Committee is seeking applicants for four-year terms on the county's Board of Elections.
In Maryland, the majority of a local Board of Elections must be of the same party as the governor, and the minority belong to the other major political party. Since the new governor is a Democrat, Frederick County's Board of Elections would have three Democrats and two Republicans.
To hold one of the three majority seats, an applicant must be a registered Democrat in Frederick County for at least five years. The person cannot hold a public or political party office or be a candidate for one.
People who are interested must fill out an application on the governor's appointments office page by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The instructions are posted at https://govappointments.maryland.gov.
They also must submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee, with their name, phone number and complete address, by the same deadline. They should send those to info@frederickdemocrats.org.
Applicants must be available for a short interview on Feb. 2.
Because there are so many people who think our elections are rigged and are willing to resort to violence, anyone taking an election judge position has to be concerned. Ironic that our domestic terrorists think they are the patriots Making America Great Again.
