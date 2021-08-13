Members of the public will be able to observe a demonstration next week of the voting system to be used in Frederick's Sept. 14 city primary elections.
The demonstration on Tuesday will help ascertain that the system will accurately count the votes for the city's primary election ballots and will be tested for both early voting and primary election day votes, according to a city news release.
It will be held on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Because the county Board of Elections office is closed, the public can watch a live stream of the demonstration on the city's Facebook page — facebook.com/CityofFrederick.
The demonstration will use both the optical scan voting system and the ballot marking device, which can be used by voters with disabilities.
More information on the city's 2021 election is available at cityoffrederickmd.gov/2021election.
