As the Frederick County Board of Elections continued counting mail-in votes Saturday, District 1 Councilman Jerry Donald pulled ahead by 34 votes in the race to keep his seat, while the top four candidates in the race for Board of Education stayed the same.
Donald surpassed Republican challenger John A. Distel in the District 1 council race, with 10,795 votes to Distel's 10,761.
Meanwhile, Brad Young and Phil Dacey remained the two top at-large council candidates, with 45,630 and 43,726 votes, respectively. Republican Tony Chmelik had 43,376 votes, while Democrat Renee Knapp had 41,985.
Canvassers focused on counting web-delivered ballots Saturday, which take longer to process because each one must be duplicated, said Frederick County Elections Director Barbara Wagner.
They'll resume counting at 8:30 a.m. Monday, with fewer than 10,000 mail-in ballots left, she said.
In the race for four Board of Education seats, Nancy Allen remained the top vote-getter with 39,971 votes, followed by Karen Yoho, Rae Gallagher and Dean Rose. Cindy Rose was in fourth place. Dean Rose led Cindy Rose by 1,295 votes, increasing his Friday lead of 758 votes.
Voters will elect four people to the school board.
Allen and Cindy Rose are members of the Education Not Indoctrination slate, a conservative group that has challenged how Frederick County Public Schools teaches students about subjects such as racism, sexuality and health.
In the race for county executive, Democrat Jessica Fitzwater narrowed her deficit behind Republican Michael Hough, but remained 4,242 votes behind.
In the race for four Board of Education seats, Nancy Allen remained the top vote-getter with 39,971 votes, followed by Karen Yoho, Rae Gallagher and Dean Rose. Cindy Rose was in fourth place. Dean Rose led Cindy Rose by 1,295 votes, increasing his Friday lead of 758 votes.
Wouldn’t that make Cindy Rose in 5th place not 4th place?
Nancy Allen
Karen Yoho
Rae Gallagher
Dean Rose
Cindy Rose
I guess Ms. Rose could pull ahead of Mr. Rose?? It’s possible but not probable… and I could have read the article wrong?
I guess it could be a typo?
Nevada called, Dems keep the Senate, hallelujah!
💥🎊🎉
