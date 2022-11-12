As the Frederick County Board of Elections continued counting mail-in votes Saturday, District 1 Councilman Jerry Donald pulled ahead by 34 votes in the race to keep his seat, while the top four candidates in the race for Board of Education stayed the same.

Donald surpassed Republican challenger John A. Distel in the District 1 council race, with 10,795 votes to Distel's 10,761.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

In the race for four Board of Education seats, Nancy Allen remained the top vote-getter with 39,971 votes, followed by Karen Yoho, Rae Gallagher and Dean Rose. Cindy Rose was in fourth place. Dean Rose led Cindy Rose by 1,295 votes, increasing his Friday lead of 758 votes.

Wouldn’t that make Cindy Rose in 5th place not 4th place?

Nancy Allen

Karen Yoho

Rae Gallagher

Dean Rose

Cindy Rose

I guess Ms. Rose could pull ahead of Mr. Rose?? It’s possible but not probable… and I could have read the article wrong?

I guess it could be a typo?

Fredginrickey

Nevada called, Dems keep the Senate, hallelujah!

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

💥🎊🎉

