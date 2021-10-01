Former Frederick mayor Jennifer Dougherty will mount a write-in campaign for mayor in the city's November election after criticizing the city's handling of another candidate's criminal record.
Dougherty said she decided on the write-in run after reports this week that Republican nominee Steven Hammrick -- whose legal name is Steven Hamrick Jr. -- has a pending assault charge against him, as well as a conviction in a 2016 domestic violence case.
Upon filing his candidacy in April, Hammrick filed an affidavit with the city for the alternate spelling of his name to appear on the ballot. He said he did so because that's how he's known by members of the community.
Hammrick has said he expects the pending assault case, for allegedly pointing a gun at a group of people outside his apartment during a confrontation in July, to be dismissed when it goes to court.
Dougherty said Friday that Mayor Michael O'Connor – who won the city's Democratic primary in September over Dougherty, Alderman Roger Wilson, and businessman John Funderburk – and the city's government either knew or should have known about Hammrick's alternate name and brought the situation to light.
For O'Connor not to have known about the situation “doesn't pass the smell test,” Dougherty said Friday.
She cited it as the latest in a series of situations in which -- in her view -- O'Connor's administration has failed to act, noting that the city still doesn't have a policy to protect employees from inappropriate behavior by officials. Dougherty referenced a report by a lawyer hired by the city that found that Wilson had used his position to make inappropriate advances to several women.
Dougherty said she knows some people will see the write-in campaign as sour grapes after she finished second to O'Connor in the primary.
“Some will say, 'You're just mad' -- damn right I'm mad. Because the city deserves better,” she said.
O'Connor said Friday he doesn't think the city should want its mayor weighing in on who's allowed to run for office and who's not.
“I don't think that's my authority,” he said.
Voters ultimately get to decide who's qualified and who's not, O'Connor said.
Dougherty, who served as mayor from 2001 to 2005, said she knows mounting a write-in campaign poses logistical challenges for a candidate.
The only reference to write-in voting in the city charter is a section that they are allowed in the general election but not in primary elections, Phyllis Hane, the city's legislative clerk, said in an email.
Dougherty thinks her name is well-known in the city from her time in office, her participation in the primary and her role as owner of downtown pub and restaurant Magoo's. She's updated her campaign website and has mailers ready to go out, she said.
Dougherty is hopeful that she'll be able to participate in forums and debates leading up to the Nov. 2 election, but said that will be up to each event's organizers.
Otherwise, she just hopes that voters will fill their ballots in correctly.
“They'll get the 'Jennifer' part right, and let's hope they get the 'Dougherty' part right,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.