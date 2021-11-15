Former Frederick mayor Jennifer Dougherty tallied more than 1,100 votes in her write-in campaign to reclaim the office in November's election.
Dougherty, a Democrat, received 1,133 write-in votes in her challenge to incumbent Democrat Michael O'Connor, who was re-elected with 7,160 votes.
A write-in campaign organized by supporters of former alderman and county commissioner Blaine Young received 409 write-ins.
Former alderman Roger Wilson, who finished behind O'Connor and Dougherty in September's Democratic primary, received 67 write-ins, and John Funderburk, who finished fourth in the primary, got 6 votes.
Among votes for aldermen, Democratic primary candidate Chris Sparks got 41 write-ins, Wilson received 22, Democratic primary participant Robert Van Rens got 20, Young received 12 and Joe Parsley 10, among candidates receiving double-digit votes.
