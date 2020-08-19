When Lisa Lundquist lived in Colorado Springs, she used to work at polling locations during the elections. She knows how important it is to help people vote.
The Buckeystown resident, who moved to Frederick County in 2017, wants to keep doing that in November.
But in recent weeks, she had trouble applying to be an election judge in Frederick County. First, the website was down. Then, when she tried to call the county Board of Elections or general county government offices, she couldn't get anybody on the line, even though the state faced a shortage of about 14,000 election judges in July.
Lundquist, 57, said local election officials should be thrilled someone in her age group is asking to volunteer. Helping people vote this November is vital, she added. And with fewer poll workers, there might be greater danger for those who choose to vote at the polls in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
"This is not a party-line problem," Lundquist said. "Every voice needs to be heard, no matter if you’re blue or red … both blue or red aren’t going to be able to be heard if you’re going to a six-mile line at an elementary school."
Frederick County Election Director Stuart Harvey said the online portal for applications to be an election judge is down for maintenance and updates, and should be available next week.
Michael Cogan, chair for the State Board of Elections, said in a meeting Wednesday he was upset that some local boards were not reporting the number of vacancies in election judges for both Election Day and early voting. He also was upset that some local boards appeared to be unhelpful to volunteers who wanted to work the polls this fall.
Part of the agenda packet for that meeting showed Frederick County was one of several counties that failed to report its judge vacancies to the state board.
Harvey, however, said he and colleagues were reviewing the applications for election judges and submitted more recent information to the state board as of Wednesday morning. He couldn't provide an exact number, as applications are still being processed.
But he believed they were "close" to the 400-500 judges needed for Election Day, under Gov. Larry Hogan's revised plan. He previously said that for a normal election, the county would need roughly 900 judges to work the polls.
State officials also agreed to hold early voting from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2 (including Saturday and Sunday) from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Harvey said he and others are seeing which judges from the Election Day applicant pool may be available for those dates, and if any additional volunteers are needed.
One of the frustrations, Harvey said, is that the state board is constantly issuing new directives on how to run the election, especially with regards to requirements and the types and number of in-person voting centers needed, and giving local boards like his little time to react.
"Let me be blunt: the local boards [of elections] have been upset that [the state is] moving the goalposts, and it's been very difficult," Harvey said, pointing to the fact they were reacting to changes made during a state board meeting just last week.
Some election officials statewide have also expressed concern at election judge shortages, as those who typically volunteer at polling stations, retired seniors 65 and older, have decided to sit out this election due to the pandemic.
But Susan Chapman, 75, has been working at polling places in Frederick for more than 20 years. And 2020, she said, will be no different.
"I just think it's a privilege to be able to vote ... and this is kind of a corny thing, but I never served in the military, so this is just my way to serve," Chapman said. "I really want to help people to vote any way I can."
Chapman understands the risks of working a polling place, but said she's been cautious since the pandemic started. There will be masks and gloves provided, along with hand sanitizer, she added.
She's in good health, and wants to do her part to help those who want to vote in person cast their ballots. She hopes others, like her friend Lundquist, will be able to help as fellow judges.
Jim Spencer, 64, is another Frederick resident who feels that way. This is his first time applying to be an election judge. He said he has faced similar trouble as Lundquist in applying to be one.
Given current troubles with the post office and the coronavirus pandemic, a lack of judges shouldn't be the reason for problems at the polls, he said. One of the solutions, he said, could be for state and local officials to reach out to college-age students to serve as judges.
Whether that require playing a message on the radio every day or something else, younger people should be targeted to help, he said.
"I think that serves two purposes, one is … maybe their schedule is a little more flexible," Spencer said. "And number two, every one of those kids who gets there, it will be a lifetime memory that will probably impact their interest in public service and elections … it will have a long-term effect on those volunteers."
Outside of talking about staffing the polling places, the county's Board of Elections will vote at its meeting Monday on establishing early-voting centers and polling places for Election Day, Harvey said.
During the primary in June, voters were able to drop off their mail-in ballots in three locations: near the Talley Recreation Center in Frederick, outside the Board of Elections office and at the Urbana Library. Harvey said there will be five additional drop boxes for the general election, scattered throughout the county.
Those boxes will be monitored by a camera, 24/7, and will be emptied every day by staff, Harvey added. Voters can drop off their ballots at the boxes before 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
One important thing to note, Harvey said, is if county voters are outside the county, they can drop their ballots off at any ballot box statewide, and the local board of elections office will ship it to Frederick County.
He and colleagues have fielded a lot of questions in calls and emails about the election, the most he's seen in his roughly three decades working in elections. The interest is great, but he understands the frustrations of the public and figuring out how the election will work.
"When you have a moving target, it's confusing for election officials and the electorate alike," Harvey said.
