Walkersville logo

Five people are running in Monday's special election in Walkersville to fill a vacant commissioner seat.

Michael McNiesh, the former commissioner who held the seat, is trying to win it back. The other four candidates are Betsey Whitmore Bannen, Jason Bryant, Duane Musselman and David Toohey.

BG Walkersville Betsey Whitmore Brannen
Buy Now

Betsey Whitmore Brannen

BG Walkersville Betsey Whitmore Brannen
BG Walkersville Jason Bryant
Buy Now

Jason Bryant

BG Walkersville Jason Bryant
BG Walkersville Michael McNiesh
Buy Now

Michael McNiesh

BG Walkersville Michael McNiesh
Duane Musselman
Buy Now

Duane Musselman

Duane Musselman
David Toohey
Buy Now

David Toohey

David Toohey

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription