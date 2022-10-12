cox-moore_debate
Gubernatorial candidates Dan Cox and Wes Moore faced off at their first and likely only televised debate Wednesday. Debate topics included abortion, racial inequity, education and marijuana.

 Michael Ciesielski Photography/Courtesy of MPT

OWINGS MILLS – Gubernatorial candidates Dan Cox and Wes Moore tangled, sometimes viciously, Wednesday in their first, and probably only, televised debate. Supporters lined the streets outside the WBAL-TV 11 station Wednesday afternoon, holding posters, chanting and waving as cars drove to the station for the debate.

Moore, a Democrat who has a 2-to-1 lead among voters in the latest poll, appeared initially to plan to sidestep the debate, while Cox, a Frederick County Republican who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and vilified by Gov. Larry Hogan, R, came into the contest needing to appeal to a broader swath of voters.

