Four people are running in Walkersville’s second special election this year to fill former Commissioner Michael Bailey’s vacant seat.
The election will be on April 18. Polls will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Four people are running in Walkersville’s second special election this year to fill former Commissioner Michael Bailey’s vacant seat.
The election will be on April 18. Polls will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The winner fill out the rest of Bailey’s term, through Sept. 13, 2024.
The candidates are Betsey Whitmore Brannen, Chris Ragen, David Toohey and Bob Yoder.
During a Dec. 14 town meeting, Bailey announced his resignation, after accepting a job opportunity that meant moving to North Carolina.
His vacancy was effective Jan. 12.
After Bailey’s vacancy, the town had 30 days to appoint a replacement or announce a special election. Since it did neither during the 30 days, the town automatically went to a special election.
Brannen and Toohey ran in February’s election for a seat previously held by Michael McNiesh.
McNiesh was running for his former seat after being ousted from the office last year for having too many unexcused absences.
McNiesh won with 303 votes and Brannen followed behind with 149 votes. Toohey came in third with 51 votes.
In an interview on Tuesday, Toohey said he was hesitant to run again, but was motivated by an increase in residents voicing their support for him.
“I feel like I’ll do better this time,” he said.
Brannen also said she saw an influx of resident support following the election.
She said she heard from people who didn't object to her as a candidate, but they wanted McNiesh to regain his former seat.
Another motivator for running again was that Bailey, in a Facebook post, publicly supported Brannen as his successor.
In an interview Tuesday, Bailey said he’s still following what's happening in Walkersville, and still thinks Brannen is the best fit.
Another candidate, Bob Yoder, ran in both the 2018 and 2021 elections for commissioner.
Yoder could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
Chris Ragen is the only candidate running for commissioner for the first time. He also happens to be the youngest candidate at 37 years old.
He said he can add perspective since the long-term decisions he makes would affect him.
“I think you need to have your say as a younger person,” he said.
A candidates forum is scheduled for April 15 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, Town Manager Sean Williams wrote in an email on Monday.
Absentee ballots are available for this election and must be filed by April 11 at 5 p.m.
Commissioners are paid $3,600 per year.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.